Are Arsenal more likely to sign a new winger or centre-forward in this window?

Arsenal are exploring several options, with names included in the list in both positions. I'm not saying that two signings are guaranteed, but I expect at least one after Gabriel Jesus' injury. This is the plan.

Could Man Utd sign a left wing-back in this window even if they don't sell anyone?

Manchester United want a new player in that position, yes. I think someone will leave United, at least one or two players. It's difficult to go for a top player like Nuno Mendes in January, but they have more names on their list being monitored including Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, Denmark's full-back.

Do Tottenham have a back-up plan with Kolo Muani set to join Juventus?

I'm sure they do, but no concrete name leaks yet. From today we will see, as yesterday Spurs tried until the end to convince Kolo Muani and get the green light from the player. PSG accepted both loan proposals from Juventus and Spurs, but then the player decided to go with Juventus because of Champions League football.

