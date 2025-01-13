Good morning all, Fabrizio Romano here! Welcome to today's edition of my GIVEMESPORT newsletter! I've once again answered three questions from readers about the January transfer window.

I've provided updates on Arsenal's business for the rest of the month, Manchester United and Luke Shaw, and what we could see from Tottenham in the window.

Nico Williams is one of the most appreciated players on Arsenal's list, for sure. Mikel Arteta and the management love his skills and potential. But again, the financial package is very expensive also in terms of salary, commission... it's not an easy one at all for January.

What is Man Utd and Ruben Amorim's stance on Luke Shaw, as they are linked to the likes of Nuno Mendes?

I don't see any movement for Luke Shaw in January, it's quiet at the moment. In the summer there could be changes, but now it's quiet. In any case, Man United are looking for a LWB because Shaw and Tyrell Malacia had many problems so that position could be covered.

Are Tottenham in the market in January for further additions, or is Randal Kolo Muani their only priority target for now?

Yes, they are. I'm expecting more signings, after Antonin Kinsky. Kolo Muani is a top priority but Juventus are there also, and Man United also called to be informed on the situation. But there could be more for Spurs, at least one more.

