What is the latest on Mathys Tel and who could win the race to sign him?

Tottenham are ready to agree a €60million fee with Bayern Munich, but the player is still taking his time to decide. Chelsea are still trying, Aston Villa are in the mix for a permanent deal, and Manchester United are only interested in a loan as of now. Let's also see what Arsenal do.

Are Arsenal still trying to sign Ollie Watkins or are they looking at alternative targets now?

Unai Emery strongly wants to keep Watkins, so it's not easy for Arsenal. But I'm told personal terms would not be an issue, so it really depends on Aston Villa. There are also more names on the list.

Who is Aston Villa's top target to replace Jhon Duran?

Mathys Tel is a dream target, for sure he is high on the list. Meanwhile, they also remain attentive to Joao Felix and Marco Asensio's situations at Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, as a separate topic.

