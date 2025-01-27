Hello all! Fabrizio Romano here, and this is the latest edition of my GIVEMESPORT newsletter, where I have covered updates on Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou, the future of Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, and the latest on Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku amid interest from Manchester United .

Is Virgil Van Dijk on Course to Sign New Liverpool Deal?

No substantial update here. I think Liverpool fans have been aware for months of negotiations, talks... the real update will be about decision made, in or out, and we're not there yet.

Could Nkunku Join Man Utd This Month?

I'd keep the Nkunku case open. Man United option was discussed at the end of December in the Garnacho initial talks with Chelsea, nothing advanced now... we will see if they re-activate talks. Bayern also remain interested in case Mathys Tel decides to accept a transfer and go to Chelsea.

Does Postecoglou Survive Latest Tottenham Defeat?

At the moment there's no decision to sack Postecoglou. It remains a situation under control with the club willing to back him with signings in the final days, let's see if they're able to make it happen.

