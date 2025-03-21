Liverpool could see Trent Alexander-Arnold depart the club for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window - and Fabrizio Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that the Spanish giants have the defender as their 'top top target' for the summer, with the club 'pushing' to get a deal done.

Alexander-Arnold has been a huge player under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, featuring heavily in the Premier League for the Dutchman in the current campaign, with the Reds looking likely to clinch the title barring a huge collapse - and his talents will be needed in the final games of the campaign.

Romano: Real Madrid Want Alexander-Arnold as 'First, Second and Third' Target

The defender is a huge commodity to be adding to their squad on a free transfer

However, with his contract set to expire, that has piqued the interest of Real. Liverpool have aimed to keep hold of their academy graduate, but the draw of a move to the La Liga giants may be enough for Alexander-Arnold to pursue a new challenge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =4th Assists 6 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.8 2nd Crosses Per Game 1.4 1st Long Balls Per Game 4.2 1st Match rating 7.15 3rd

Reports earlier in the season had suggested that a deal was '99 percent done' to take Alexander-Arnold to the Champions League holders - and Romano has stated that Madrid chiefs will do anything to make that happen, with his stance being the same for a year, holding the viewpoint that Alexander-Arnold is their first, second and third choice target to bring to the Santiago Bernabeu. Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:

I maintain my position since March 2024; Real Madrid want Trent as #1, 2 and 3 target for this summer. He’s their top top target. They are pushing to get it done. Then ‘agreed’ will be when everything will be fixed.

Alexander-Arnold came through Liverpool's academy after joining at the age of just six years old, and making his debut in 2016, the homegrown star hasn't looked back, with 349 appearances to his name for the Reds in all competitions.

He's been a mainstay in the Reds team since, becoming one of the world's best full-backs and offering creativity in abundance, garnering the most assists of any defender in Premier League history - and there is no doubting that the Reds would be loathed to see him depart, given what he's won at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold has 87 assists in just 349 games for Liverpool.

One Premier League title - which is likely to be two by the end of the campaign - alongside a Champions League trophy and various domestic cups, means that Alexander-Arnold is adept at winning silverware. That will only please Madrid, who have been on a barnstorming run of collecting accolades in recent seasons.

