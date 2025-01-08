Wolverhampton Wanderers fans will be able to enjoy their first new signing soon, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT - with Reims defender Emmanuel Agbadou's signing 'all but done' as the club wait for finalisation on his signature.

Wolves hardly made any marquee signings in the summer, with Brazilian midfielder Andre the only player to feature in that category. Other additions such as Sam Johnstone and Rodrigo Gomes have hardly made a dent, and with Max Kilman and Pedro Neto departing, there wasn't a great amount of excitement surrounding the club this summer. But with money available for new signings, they could see Agbadou join in the coming days - whilst one of the best of their current crop could be tied down to a new deal in a similar timeframe.

Romano: Wolves 'Close' to Agbadou Signing and Cunha Contract

The Molineux side could have two bouts of good news this week

Romano told GIVEMESPORT in his exclusive Transfer Newsletter that the deal to sign Agbadou is done and all completed.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals conceded 45 20th Goals scored 31 8th Shots Taken Per Game 10.8 16th Shots Conceded Per Game 13.9 15th xG 23.4 18th

Wolves are just waiting for the formal steps of the deal to be finalised before he walks through the doors at Molineux - but they won't be done there yet, with the Premier League club still after a midfielder and a forward to bolster their ranks as they look to create distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

The club are also advancing in talks to sign star man Matheus Cunha to a new deal, having almost single-handedly dragged them to safety this season. There is a new deal verbally agreed, as we reported earlier in the window, and the club - like the Agbadou signing - are working on the documents and final details before they can formally announce his contract extension.

Wolves have struggled this season barring a recent revival under Vitor Pereira, and their owners will want to add talent to their ranks in a bid to keep them in the Premier League. Having been promoted back in 2018, Wolves were on fire in their first few seasons in the top-flight with consecutive seventh-placed finishes, but they've slowly deteriorated as a club since and have suffered relegation scares - none more so than this season under Gary O'Neil.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has 11 caps for Brazil but he is yet to score.

It took Wolves 11 games to record their first win of the campaign, and despite winning back-to-back clashes, they suffered four defeats in a row - including two against relegation rivals Everton and Ipswich Town.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-01-25.

