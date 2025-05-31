Leeds United have another hurdle to jump over in their bid to keep left-back Junior Firpo at the club - with French giants Lyon having made a proposal to the former Barcelona star to land him on a free transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Firpo's excellent season at Elland Road saw Leeds win the Championship with 100 points, marking a return to the Premier League at the second time of asking - but despite the celebrations in west Yorkshire, it could also spell the end of his tenure at the club, with clubs on the continent keen on securing his services.

Firpo has been linked with a return to Real Betis, as well as other clubs such as AC Milan being touted. But Romano has revealed that Lyon have now 'made a proposal' for the 'unbelievable' star, and they are pushing to make a deal happen in what would be a blow to Leeds' preparations for the top-flight.