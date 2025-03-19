Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has a ‘concrete possibility’ to leave Anfield in the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Colombian winger is reportedly being eyed by multiple clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia and could seek a new challenge after three seasons in the Premier League.

Romano claims both Saudi Pro League clubs and Manchester City showed ‘genuine’ interest in Diaz a year ago, while Barcelona could emerge as a potential destination this summer.

The Catalans are looking to add a new winger to Hansi Flick’s squad, but it remains to be seen whether they can afford a move for Diaz, who has over two years remaining on his Liverpool contract.

Barcelona Eyeing Luis Diaz Swoop

He remains an important player for Liverpool

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Barcelona officials admire Diaz ahead of the summer transfer window:

“For Luis Diaz, there is a concrete possibility to leave Liverpool. At the moment, it is not something guaranteed, but it's a concrete possibility. “Because there were some clubs interested from Saudi in Luis Diaz, and he decided to continue in Liverpool, to respect Liverpool. “One year ago, so in the summer transfer window, 2024, there was interest from Manchester City. Then the deal didn't happen, but the interest was genuine. “Now let's see what happens, because Barcelona are looking for a winger, and Luis Diaz is appreciated by some people internally at the club. That's the reality. “But we also have to understand what happens financially, in terms of how much Barca can invest in terms of the transfer fee and in terms of salary. “For Liverpool financially, Luis Diaz is an important player, so let's see what happens there.”

Diaz, who joined Liverpool from Porto in 2022, has been a regular in Arne Slot’s selection this season, making 42 appearances across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists.

The 28-year-old, praised as 'unbelievable', has registered assists in each of his last two Premier League games, helping Liverpool maintain their lead at the top as they edge closer to their 20th English title.

The Reds are expected to reinforce their frontline in their second summer under Slot, with Darwin Nunez’s future at the club also uncertain.

The Uruguayan forward is likely to attract interest from Saudi Arabia after the season, having struggled to establish himself as a consistent starter at Anfield this term.

Luis Diaz's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 9 Assists 4 Goal-creating actions 15 Minutes played 1,850

