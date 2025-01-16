Though nothing has been finalised, talks between Premier League side Arsenal and La Liga outfit Real Sociedad regarding a transfer for midfielder Martin Zubimendi have been “very positive” with Mikel Arteta trying to convince the player to join, according to Fabrizio Romano speaking on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast.

The "world-class" midfielder is reportedly a key target for Arsenal in the current winter window, with the Gunners hoping to secure a deal that would see Zubimendi join them in the summer to provide competition for Declan Rice.

Zubimendi saw his name in the news often across the summer window as he was close to securing a move to Liverpool, before the transfer fell through in its last stages after Zubimendi elected to stay at Real Sociedad.

According to Romano, discussions surrounding a potential deal for the 25-year-old have been promising, with Arsenal manager Arteta playing a crucial role in negotiations.

Race for Zubimendi not completed

Arsenal are close, but not yet over the line

Romano also highlighted how crucial Arteta’s involvement in the potential transfer could be, given that the Gunners boss was also at the centre of negotiations two years ago when the North London side lured Declan Rice to the Emirates.

When asked how close a deal was to being done, the transfer insider said on Market Madness:

“Not yet. We have to be careful with this one until the end, because there is a conversation ongoing still with the agent and the player. "Before we see all the things signed on the player’s side with his agents, we have to be careful because also, Liverpool were very optimistic with Zubimendi last summer and then the player changed his mind at the last minute, so we have to be really careful with that one. “So, the discussion is very positive. Mikel Arteta is involved. Remember that they are both from the same city, San Sebastian, so they have a very good relationship, they know each other. "Mikel Arteta was also involved when they signed Declan Rice two years ago in a very complicated race, with many clubs involved.”

Zubimendi has, up until this stage, spent his entire career with Real Sociedad, having joined them as a youth player in 2011. He debuted for their C team in 2016 and steadily rose up the ranks before debuting for their senior side in 2019, for whom he has now made over 200 appearances.

The Spain international has been a constant presence for Sociedad this season, with the club spending yet another campaign pushing for European football. On the continent, Sociedad have picked up 10 points from their opening six Europa League games, with Zubimendi having featured in four of those matches.

Martin Zubimendi's Real Sociedad Stats (2024/25) Games Played 22 Goals 1 Assists 2

Many are also expecting Arsenal to explore a potential deal to acquire a new striker in this window too. While there were discussions prior to the window’s opening, shaky form from Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus being struck down by a long-term injury may mean that Zubimendi is not the only transfer that the Gunners hope to secure this winter.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 16-01-25.