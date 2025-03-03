Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho will not face any negative sanctions in his Red Devils career for heading down the tunnel early against Ipswich Town after being substituted - with Fabrizio Romano stating in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that the Argentine's situation has been 'clarified internally' in a positive manner.

Garnacho was substituted just before half-time for Noussair Mazraoui after Patrick Dorgu was sent off against the Tractor Boys just moments before, leading the Spanish-born star to walk down the tunnel and fail to sit with his teammates on the bench - which initially looked as though it would anger manager Ruben Amorim.

Romano: Garnacho Future 'Not Decided' by Ipswich Tunnel Incident

The winger will escape immediate sanction for the misunderstanding

That saw many believe that the Argentine was unhappy with his boss for choosing him to come off the field of play for defensive recruitments, but with footage showing that it was to change his shirt, Amorim has issued the youngster the unusual punishment of buying the first-team squad their dinner instead of any genuine sanctions.

Alejandro Garnacho's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 =4th Goals 3 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 6th Shots Per Game 2.2 2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =6th Match rating 6.41 16th

And Romano exclusively wrote in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that despite Garnacho's actions, Amorim appreciated the winger's actions upon apologising, and that although his case will remain the same in that his future is open for the summer, the incident didn't directly shape his future. Romano said:

"It was clarified internally and Amorim appreciated how open Alejandro was to talk directly to him after what happened. Now it's all good, I don't think this is impacting his future; in any case his situation was open in January and remains open for the summer."

Garnacho has not been in the best form for United in recent weeks. He's failed to register a goal contribution in the Premier League since their 3-0 win over Leicester City in early November, marking a run of 15 top-flight games without making a difference to the outcome - and his only assists in all competitions since then have come against FCSB in the Europa League and Arsenal in the FA Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho has nine caps for Argentina's national team.

He knows he'll need to do more to fire United up the table, and that could come next season with United in disarray at present. Having been knocked out of the FA Cup against Fulham on Sunday evening, the Europa League remains their only chance of a title given that it is now mathematically impossible for them to win the top-flight.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-03-25.

