Arsenal will be hoping to keep the nucleus of their squad ahead of what promises to be another trophy-chasing campaign next time out - and Fabrizio Romano has issued fans with a positive update in that regard, with the journalist writing in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that William Saliba doesn't look to be on his way out of the club despite interest from Real Madrid.

Arsenal have risen from Europa League qualification hopefuls to Champions League regulars under Mikel Arteta, with his use of their star players being a major reason for their improvement. Saliba is one of those, having joined the club back in 2019 under Unai Emery, but it's been Arteta who has given him his chance at the Emirates Stadium, becoming one of their best players in the process.

Romano: 'Nothing Happening' in Saliba Arsenal Exit, Real Madrid 'Like' French Star

The Gunners defender has become one of the best defenders in the world in recent years

Saliba has rarely missed a game under the Spanish boss, being a key part of their title challenges and their development in the Premier League - but that has come with interest from other clubs, including Madrid, who have been linked with his services in the past.

William Saliba's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =4th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 4th Clearances Per Game 3.1 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.9 3rd Interceptions Per Game 0.6 =5th Match rating 6.86 7th

However, Romano has revealed that although the Spanish giants do have an interest in the Frenchman, there is nothing going on in terms of a potential deal - with no talks or negotiations between the two clubs at present. Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:

"Real Madrid like Saliba, we mentioned that; but there's nothing more to say at the moment. No talks, no negotiations, he's key player for Arsenal and nothing is really happening apart from appreciating one of the best defenders in the world."

Although the Premier League now looks to be out of Arsenal's sight with Liverpool sitting 13 points clear, they have mustered three consecutive seasons where they have challenged for the title - and Saliba has played a huge part in that.

He's been incredible alongside Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of their defence, with the Frenchman being the recovery centre-back and composed in his passing, whilst Gabriel is the aggressive defender who is a threat at both ends.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: William Saliba has 26 caps for France's national team.

Arteta will be looking to improve Arsenal's wide options in defence alongside welcoming Bukayo Saka back from injury to mount a fourth-consecutive push for silverware next season - but keeping Saliba will be key to those chances.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-03-25.

