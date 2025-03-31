Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Spanish side Real Madrid, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk after their team-mates decision, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have been forced to contend with three incredibly difficult situations as we head towards the summer transfer window. Three of Liverpool's star players - Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold - are all set to leave the club with their contracts expiring, with the Merseyside outfit frantically trying to tie them down to new deals.

As we edge closer to the summer, Liverpool supporters will be growing increasingly worried about seeing some of their stars head through the exit door, and it appears that Alexander-Arnold has already made a decision. GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that the England international has decided to join Real Madrid this summer when his contract expires.

The Liverpool duo are also out of contract

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT when asked if Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid could impact Van Dijk and Salah's decisions, Romano suggested that it won't make a difference. Van Djik and Salah are conducting their own negotiations and it won't be affected by any other player...

"No, Trent's decision won't impact Salah and Van Dijk's vision. They are conducting their own negotiations and it doesn't get affected by Trent or any other player."

Losing Alexander-Arnold is going to be a crucial blow for Liverpool, especially considering he's going to be heading through the exit door without the Reds bringing in a transfer fee. Now, it's incredibly important that Liverpool can tie Van Dijk and Salah down, as losing three of their key players will put them in a worrying position heading into next season.

Salah and Van Dijk are reaching the latter stages of their careers, so there's a chance that their next deal will be their last big contract. As a result, they'll understandably be cautious, while Liverpool will undoubtedly be doing everything they can to convince them to sign on the dotted line.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.