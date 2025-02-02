West Ham United could sign a midfielder and complete a late-window deal for Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are on the verge of signing the Ireland international but it appears Graham Potter could bring another addition into the London Stadium before the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday night.

Verbal Agreement over Evan Ferguson

Forward is reunited with Graham Potter

Romano confirmed on X that a deal for Ferguson is set to go through with a verbal agreement reached between all parties for a straight loan until the end of the season.

The Irons will pay the 20-year-old's wages in full, and a medical is due to take place on Sunday afternoon. The deal would see Ferguson reunited with Potter, who initially gave him first-team opportunities at the Amex Stadium.

Injuries and the impressive form of other Brighton forwards, such as Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro, has seen Ferguson's game-time limited this season. Meanwhile, West Ham's own injury problems, with Niklas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio both long-term absentees, have created a void in the starting XI that the former Bohemians frontman could fill.

But according to Romano, Ferguson may not be West Ham's final signing of the transfer window - the east London side are also considering options in midfield.

Romano: Irons Could Sign Midfielder

Chelsea duo Chukwuemeka and Dewsbury-Hall considered

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano confirmed recent speculation that West Ham are interested in Chelsea midfield duo Chukwuemeka and Dewsbury-Hall, who are paid £100k per-week and £80k per-week respectively, according to Capology.

Dewsbury-Hall was brought to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in the summer, following the same path as former Foxes boss Enzo Maresca. Chukwuemeka is one of Chelsea's most promising young players but now faces the seemingly insurmountable challenge of dislodging Cole Palmer from his favoured No.10 role. Romano told GMS...

"Yes, these are two names [Chukwuemeka and Dewsbury-Hall] they've considered for sure. [West Ham] could add one more midfielder - yes, it's a possibility. But at the moment, Chelsea have several opportunities for these two players, especially for Chukwuemeka. "I think Dewsbury-Hall has a chance to stay and continue at Chelsea. Chukwuemeka is assessing his options. There was interest from Juventus, there is interest from more clubs, also the opportunity to send him to the same group team in Strasbourg. They are assessing all the opportunities. For West Ham it's still not guaranteed, the deal for Chukwuemeka."

Ferguson may not be the only forward West Ham sign in the next 24 hours, either. The Hammers have also been linked with Lorient forward Eli Junior Kroupie.