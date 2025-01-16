West Ham United could look to raid the Scottish Premiership for a bargain deal this January - with a move for Celtic starlet Daniel Cummings reportedly in the offing, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Cummings is out of contract in the summer, and so he can now move on a pre-contract basis to any club outside of Scotland - though the Hoops would at least earn compensation for any move after developing him through their academy over the past few years, if West Ham are successful in their bid to land the prodigy.

Report: West Ham Keen on Cummings

The Scottish striker is flying in youth ranks in his homeland

The report from Romano states that West Ham are keen on signing Cummings from the Hoops, whilst the Glaswegian outfit are pushing for their youngster to stay and sign a new deal, in order to continue his development in the Scottish Premiership.

The striker, who is also being courted by Brighton, has 24 goals in 24 games for Celtic this season, which includes 18 strikes in the fifth-tier of Scottish football and six goals in six games in the UEFA Youth League - including braces against Slovan Bratislava and RB Leipzig's youth teams, which led the continental governing body to label him as 'unstoppable'.

Although Cummings hasn't featured for Celtic's first-team, his exploits at youth level have garnered Premier League interest, and they will be keen to avoid a third repeat in two years of their best youth players heading to England for nominal fees, with wing wizard Ben Doak moving to Liverpool for a fee of around £600,000, whilst Watford snapped up Rocco Vata for a fee of just £250,000, and he's already scored three goals for the Hornets in all competitions this season at the age of just 19.

Cummings, who stands at 6ft 1in, would be a top signing for the Irons with the club having had a huge striker deficit this season. And, although he has no first-team experience, the Scot could be a player who Graham Potter could integrate into the first-team over the next couple of years - in a similar sense to Doak, who has shone in spells in the Premier League before moving on to Middlesbrough on loan.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Daniel Cummings has six caps for Scotland's youth teams, scoring once.

The Irons have already lost Michail Antonio for the season after his car crash back in November, whilst summer signing Niclas Fullkrug is set to be out with his third three-month injury of the campaign after picking up a hamstring setback in their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Friday.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-01-25.

