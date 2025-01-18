West Ham United boss Graham Potter could oversee the departure of forgotten winger Luis Guilherme in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano - with the winger having fielded interest from the Saudi Pro League. Guilherme, 18, was one of Julen Lopetegui's first signings as boss, and whilst that didn't work out, his spell under Potter could be crucial to his future.

However, his real lack of minutes in the first half of the season means that other clubs have taken an interest - and that could see the youngster move on with a view to a move abroad as a result of his lack of playing time in the capital, with the Irons telling him that he is free to leave.

Report: Guilherme 'Allowed' to Leave West Ham

The Brazilian starlet hasn't featured much at all in the capital

The report by Romano states that Guilherme will be able to leave West Ham this month, with the supposed interest from the Saudi Pro League being classed as 'genuine'.

Title winners Al Hilal have made initial contact, and wish to be informed on any conditions of a potential deal, though they haven't submitted an official proposal just yet.

Guilherme only joined in the summer from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras on a five-year contract, but only made his debut late on against Ipswich Town when the game was already wrapped up, alongside further cameo appearances against Everton, Liverpool and Manchester City - with the latter two being when the Hammers were already at least three goals behind.

With just 43 minutes of football to his name, it's no wonder that the Brazilian could be looking at a move away, and Saudi clubs would be looking to tempt him with a move away.

Guilherme played 45 games for Palmeiras by the age of 18, scoring once and assisting once for the Brazilian giants, and with six caps for Brazil's under-20 side, he's certainly a player with a lot of promise - but game time is imperative at this stage in his career and a move could be in the offing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guilherme cost £25.5million from Palmeiras.

Crysencio Summerville, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen are all ahead of him in the pecking order, despite Maxwel Cornet reportedly set to be loaned out to Genoa - and that could see him exit the London Stadium just months after joining.

