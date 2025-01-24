Wolverhampton Wanderers are showing interest in Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso after missing out on Manu Garcia, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Wolves have reportedly turned their attention to the American international following Garcia's decision to join Benfica on a long-term deal earlier this week.

According to Romano, a deal for Cardoso will be difficult, but Wolves have a genuine interest in the 23-year-old, who joined Real Betis last year and signed a five-year contract.

Tottenham hold an option to buy Cardoso for €25m (£21m) this summer, which they negotiated during Giovani Lo Celso's transfer to Real Betis before the season.

According to Romano, Wolves have genuine interest in Cardoso after missing out on Manu Garcia, though a deal for the 23-year-old remains not an easy one:

Cardoso, praised as 'extraordinary' by Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo, has been a key player for the club since arriving from Brazilian side Internacional in January last year, making 42 appearances and scoring two goals.

Although primarily a defensive midfielder, the United States international can play further up the field and would provide Vitor Pereira with several options in the middle of the park.

Wolves have yet to welcome their second signing after Emmanuel Agbadou, who signed a long-term deal at Molineux upon his arrival from Reims.

The West Midlands club are reportedly aiming to sign a midfielder before the business period ends, potentially to replace Mario Lemina, who has suitors in Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old is now available for selection after making a U-turn on his request to be left out of the matchday squad but could still depart in the final days of the winter window, with Wolves reportedly asking £5m for his departure.

Johnny Cardoso's Real Betis Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 13 Goals 0 Assists 1 Shot-creating actions 15 Minutes played 925

