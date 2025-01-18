Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly made a move for Portuguese midfielder Manu, according to Fabrizio Romano - with manager Vitor Pereira looking to bring in recruits to aid a survival push.

Glowing reports have flooded in for Manu in recent months, including one comparison that stated how 'perfect' he would be for Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone - an exceptional review, with the side from the Spanish capital currently sitting top of La Liga. But it appears that Wolves have advanced to sign him, with Romano stating that Wolves are in talks to sign the midfielder, with a deal underway.

Report: Wolves 'in Talks' to Sign Manu

The midfielder has impressed in the Portuguese top-flight

The report from Romano on X (formerly Twitter) states that Wolves are in talks to sign Manu from Vitoria, in a move that will continue their influence of signing Portuguese players in recent seasons.

Manu's Primeira Liga statistics - Vitoria Guimaraes squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 677 12th Goals 1 =8th Clearances Per Game 1.1 9th Tackles Per Game 1.5 =5th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =7th Match rating 6.55 12th

The West Midlands outfit have made a proposal worth €12million (£10.1million) to the Primeira Liga club, including a 10 percent sell-on clause should Manu move on in the future - and a deal is underway to bring the 23-year-old midfielder to the Premier League. Manu joined Vitoria from second-tier side Feirense back in January 2023, and the defensive midfielder has since featured in 58 games for the club - scoring six goals and registering two assists in the process.

A mainstay in their Europa Conference League campaign in which Vitoria remain unbeaten, the club are in contention to qualify for the tournament yet again and the sale of Manu could be prohibitive.

However, a move to the Premier League is so lucrative and Manu's potential move to English shores would at least give them a huge pot to spend. Wolves are in need of a midfielder with former club captain Mario Lemina refusing to play against Newcastle United in midweek, and with the Gabonese star being touted for a move to Saudi Arabia, Manu would fill his absence well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manu has yet to feature for the Portuguese national team.

At the age of just 23, Manu has room to grow and with 10 Portuguese speakers in their ranks, settling in wouldn't be an issue for the star - who has seen fellow Portuguese midfielders Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Matheus Nunes amongst others shine before him.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-01-25.

