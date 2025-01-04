Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to complete a €20 million (£16.6 million) move for Reims ace, Emmanuel Agbadou, reveals Fabrizio Romano.

The Ivorian is set to be the Premier League outfit's first signing of the January transfer window, as newly-appointed Vitor Pereira looks to navigate the risks of relegation from the top-flight. With 16 points, Wolves are currently languishing in 17th place, just a single point above the drop. However, performances have improved in recent weeks, and the side have maintained an unbeaten streak throughout all three of the Portuguese tactician's first three outings. Supporters will be hoping for more of the same in the second half of the campaign.

Wolves Expected to Complete Agbadou Move 'Next Week'

Pereira is set to add a new defender to his squad

A new defensive signing in the winter window has been mooted at the Molineux, and Wolves are now expected to complete their first transfer of the month in that department, Romano has revealed in a report to X (formerly Twitter).

Agbadou, who initially started his senior career in Tunisia, has been serving at Reims for three seasons now, and has amassed a total of 80 appearances for the Ligue 1 outlet. Described as "exceptional", the 27-year-old has been the "key defensive focal point" for his side this term, and he could be the key to repairing a sub-par Wolves defense that has conceded the joint-most goals in the Premier League this season.

Emmanuel Agbadou's 2024/25 Ligue 1 statistics Appearances 14 Pass completion 87.9% Tackles won per 90 1.21 Interceptions per 90 1.36 Clearances per 90 4.57 Aerial duels win percentage 62.1%

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emmanuel Agbadou has earned seven caps for the Ivory Coast national team.

As per Romano, Lens defender, Kevin Danso, was another name on Wolves' shortlist ahead of a prospective January switch. It was previously believed that the Midlands-based club were preparing a loan offer for the 26-year-old, but they have since turned their attention to a permanent move for Agbadou instead.

