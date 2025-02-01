Wolverhampton Wanderers could be set to add further to their ranks after already signing a defender in the January transfer window - with a move for Dynamo Kyiv star Volodymyr Brazkho on the cards, after reportedly tabling a bid for the Ukrainian international.

Reims defender Emmanuel Agbadou has already made the switch to Molineux and has been in fine form since his move to the West Midlands, and with the club also looking at a deal for Lens defender Kevin Danso, it's clear that bosses are looking to strengthen their leaky backline after a tough opening few months to the season. But it's not just defence that Wolves are reportedly targeting - with Brazkho being touted for a move to the Black Country to fix a void in midfield.

The report from Fabrizio Romano states that Wolves have submitted an initial bid for Dynamo midfielder Brazkho, worth up to €20million (£17million) as a total package.

The star is thought to be keen on a Premier League move, and talks are thought to be continuing between the two clubs as Vitor Pereira's men look to strengthen their ranks ahead of Monday night's deadline. Brazkho has been labelled as a 'superstar' before by Twitter user @nonewthing, being classed as playing at an 'elite' level.

Former skipper Mario Lemina is set to move away from the club in the coming days, having been touted for a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, and that would leave a gap in midfield, which Brazkho would fill after some incredible displays in the Ukrainian capital.

Brazkho has 10 goals and eight assists in just 55 games for the club - with one of those coming in the Champions League this season - whilst Dynamo remain unbeaten in the Premier Liga so far this season with 13 wins and four draws from 17 games, in which Brazkho has started 13 from the centre of midfield.

His arrival, at the age of just 23 years old, would provide Wolves with a long-term replacement for the Gabonese star - and given that Pereira's side a chance of staying in the Premier League at the expense of Leicester City, who are just one point ahead of them in 17th.