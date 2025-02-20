Saudi Pro League clubs may return for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the summer after showing interest last month, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Uruguay international will reportedly have ‘concrete chances’ to end his Anfield chapter after the season, with sides in the Middle East still keen on his arrival.

Nunez was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia last month as clubs there held conversations to better understand his situation on Merseyside and the possible conditions of a deal.

While no official bids were presented, concrete interest was registered ahead of what could be a busy summer for the ex-Benfica forward.

Darwin Nunez Could Leave Liverpool

In the summer transfer window

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, has revealed that Nunez will have ‘concrete chances’ to leave Liverpool in the summer, with European clubs also not ruled out in the race:

“I'm here today to tell you once again, that the expectation in the industry, of those close to all parties involved in this story, is that from Saudi, they can return for Darwin Nunez. “Let's see if something will also happen with European clubs, but from Saudi, they remain keen on Darwin Nunez. “And so I think Nunez has concrete chances to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window. “I told you last week, and today I can confirm that there is this feeling and there is a concrete possibility for Nunez to go, and of course, for Liverpool to change something up front.”

Nunez, who joined Liverpool from Benfica for £85m in 2022, has struggled to justify his hefty price tag at Anfield and has shown little progress under Arne Slot this season.

The 25-year-old, praised as 'world-class' by Guillem Balague, has scored six goals and provided five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, netting twice in his last 13 league outings.

He had another night to forget in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday, missing a huge opportunity to put the Reds ahead in the second half.

Liverpool are sitting first in the Premier League with 12 games to go and hold an eight-point lead over Arsenal in second, who have a game in hand.

Darwin Nunez's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 4 Assists 2 Expected goals 4.1 Expected assisted goals 1.0 Minutes played 899

