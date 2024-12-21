Manchester United will allow goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to leave the club in the January transfer window if they receive an acceptable offer, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Turkey international moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 but made just his fourth appearance for the club in the 4-3 defeat to Tottenham in midweek, making two glaring errors as Ruben Amorim's side crashed out of the EFL Cup at the quarter-final stage.

It was the first time that the 26-year-old has featured under the new manager this season, and it may have been the last as transfer guru Romano wrote exclusively in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that United are willing to let him move on during the winter transfer window.

"Bayindir could leave in case Man United receive an important proposal for the Turkish goalkeeper."

Several Could Leave Old Trafford in January

Eriksen, Lindelof and Rashford also available

While many are of the belief that Bayindir should never play for the club again, he isn't the only one who could be heading towards the Old Trafford exit door next month.

Fabrizio Romano also revealed in his newsletter that Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are available or a permanent transfer in the winter window as the club could look to cash in on them before their contracts expire in the summer.

Another player who has been tipped to move on is star forward Marcus Rashford, having been left out of the matchday squad by Amorim in each of the last two games and admitting publicly that he feels "ready for a new challenge" away from the club.

GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah from the Saudi Pro League are all interested in bringing the 27-year-old striker to the Middle East, although he would prefer to stay in Europe and whether a deal can be done in January remains to be seen due to his wages and £40m asking price.

But Bayindir, who has been described as "world-class" previously, is someone who has barely featured for the club since his arrival and his departure is highly unlikely to be seen as a blow, although Amorim is likely to want to replace him rather than rely on veteran Tom Heaton as his number two.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 21/12/2024.