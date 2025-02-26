Manchester United are in the market for a striker to sign in the summer months, as their current frontline continues to flop so far this season - and Fabrizio Romano has stated that Victor Osimhen would be 'open' to hearing from the Red Devils, as long as they can agree a fee with Napoli for his services.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have both been in poor form this season, with the duo scoring just a combined five goals in the Premier League as the club currently sit 15th in the top-flight, and attacking numbers being a real issue that Ruben Amorim needs to fix ahead of next season with the current league campaign already being a write-off.

Romano: Osimhen 'Open' to Hearing From Man Utd Ahead of Big Move

The striker could be on the move this summer after superb season

Osimhen moved on a shock loan to Galatasaray at the start of the season, and has been in fine form for the Turkish outfit ever since his move, netting 20 strikes in just 26 games as the club remain unbeaten in the Turkish Super Lig - but United have been linked with a move for the man that Jose Mourinho dubbed as a 'world-class' star in the past.

Victor Osimhen's Super Lig statistics - Galatasaray squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =9th Goals 14 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 7th Shots Per Game 4.4 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.8 3rd Match rating 7.55 2nd

That has seen Osimhen floated for a move to Old Trafford once again in recent weeks after his superb form at Galatasaray - and with Romano revealing exclusively in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that the Nigerian is keen on a move to the Red Devils, a deal could be done - if the club can agree terms with parent club Napoli for his services, alongside getting close to his reported £256,000-per-week wage.

However, Romano also stated that any move cannot be decided upon now, with United dependent on a tight budget for the summer months. He said:

"He's open to hearing from Man United, as well as more clubs for sure. But again, it's not something being decided now in February with Man United as it will depend on the budget. For Osimhen, respecting his current salary conditions at Napoli is a key point."

Osimhen burst onto the scene at Lille before a big move to Napoli - and his 26-goal haul in the 2022/23 Serie A season saw the southern side claim their first Scudetto in over 30 years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has 21 goals in 35 games for Nigeria.

At just 26, he could be a huge signing for the Red Devils for the long-term and finally a focal point that Amorim could rely on after what has been a dismal start to his stint in the north-west.

