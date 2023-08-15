Aston Villa are pushing to sign Nicolo Zaniolo this summer, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now provided an exclusive medical update to GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans need reinforcements after a major injury update at Villa Park.

Aston Villa transfer news - Latest

It's been an impressive start to the transfer window for Aston Villa this summer, securing the signings of Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres, and Moussa Diaby.

The trio help improve all areas of the pitch, and it's just as well Unai Emery and his recruitment team acted fast on securing their signatures, with two players now ruled out with long-term injuries.

Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings have both suffered knee injuries over the last few weeks, potentially ruling them out for a significant period of this season.

This could force Villa to continue bringing in reinforcements in the summer transfer window, and according to The Telegraph, Galatasaray's Zaniolo is on the verge of securing a move to Villa Park.

It's no surprise to see Villa pushing to secure the 24-year-old's signature, considering he's capable of playing in multiple positions across the front line and midfield, similar to Buendia.

Throughout his career, Zaniolo has scored 57 goals and provided 31 assists in 226 games, as per Transfermarkt.

Now, transfer expert Romano has provided an update on Villa's pursuit.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Aston Villa and Zaniolo?

Romano has suggested that we could see the deal closed on Wednesday, with Zaniolo set to travel to the Midlands for his medical tests and to sign the contract.

The Italian journalist adds that the discussions took a little bit longer than expected, with both clubs looking to finalise the details for the buy option included in the deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday morning, he said: "Let's see because they now are going to close the Zaniolo deal on Wednesday. This is going to be completed because the agreement with Galatasaray is done.

"It's a loan with a buy option which could become mandatory during the season under certain conditions. The discussion was a bit long with Galatasaray on how to activate the clause, but everything is agreed now.

"The player will travel on Wednesday for medical tests and to sign the contract."

What's next for Aston Villa?

As previously mentioned, the injuries to Buendia and Mings could shape Villa's business for the rest of the transfer window.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa would like to explore a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Galetti adds that it would be a complicated move due to other interest in the player, but Felix would be open to playing in the Premier League again.

Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto could be an option for Villa.

The youngster has been offered to Villa this summer and Emery and his recruitment team are currently considering the Italy international.

After a heavy defeat away to Newcastle United at the weekend, Villa might be busier than they originally expected in the transfer market.