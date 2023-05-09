Mark Zuckerberg had a ton of success in his first jiu-jitsu tournament.

The Facebook founder took place in his very first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in Redwood City, California, and won gold and silver medals.

Zuckerberg took to Instagram to reveal he took part in the tournament and showed off some photos from his matches.

"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!," Zuckerberg wrote.

A video has emerged which shows him in action. View it below...

Zuckerberg gets praise from UFC fighters

In the comment section of his Instagram post, several UFC fighters including champions, Alexander Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya, and Brandon Moreno all congratulated him on his performance.

The shorts he wore were also gifted to him from Volkanovski, Zuckerberg revealed in the comment sections.

The Facebook founder took up jiu-jitsu during the pandemic and since then has dedicated himself to the sport.

He also has a love for MMA and there are even rumours he rented out the UFC Apex last October so he, his wife, and some friends could watch the event in private.

Zuckerberg talked about his love for MMA and how it boosts his energy during an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast last August,

"MMA is the perfect thing," Zuckerberg said on the podcast. "After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day."

With Zuckerberg having success in his first jiu-jitsu competition, it seems likely he will do more in the coming months and years.

How far he will go in the sport remains to be seen, but the Facebook founder has found a passion for the sport and will continue to train jiu-jitsu.