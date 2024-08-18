Manchester United could see the departure of one of their young starlets on a permanent deal next week - with Fabrizio Romano stating that Facundo Pellistri may be on his way to Greek outfit Panathinaikos, with the clubs locked in 'advanced talks' for his signing.

Pellistri hasn't featured for United in the Premier League since December 2023, and only made a cameo appearance in last weekend's Community Shield loss against local rivals Manchester City at Wembley - in an outing that reminded United fans that he was still on their books. It was in vain as United failed to win the trophy following a last-minute equaliser from Bernardo Silva that forced penalties, but it gave Erik ten Hag the chance to look at the starlet once again. However, he looks set to be on his way to Greece - with Panathinaikos in talks for his signing.

Pellistri in Talks With Panathinaikos

The winger won't garner much game time this season at Old Trafford

The report by Romano states that United are locked in 'advanced talks' to sell Pellistri to Greek giants Panathinaikos on a permanent transfer with the Uruguayan struggling for minutes at Old Trafford.

He signed from hometown team Penarol in 2020, but after loan spells at Alaves and Granada in La Liga, first-team opportunities have become hard to come by for the youngster. The arrival of Joshua Zirkzee, the return of Jadon Sancho after his falling out with Erik ten Hag and Amad Diallo's development meant that playing time would be tough to come by for the 22-year-old and as a result, he is set to be moved on.

Facundo Pallistri's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 9 =22nd Assists 1 =10th Shots Per Game 0.4 =15th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =9th Match rating 6.31 24th

Romano states that there is nothing finalised yet, but negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing - and a deal could be done that would see Pellistri leave for Greece in the coming days.

Panathinaikos only finished fourth in the Greek Super League proper last season, four points off first-placed PAOK - and just two wins from five in the play-off round meant that they had to settle for fourth despite rising as high as second with just four games to go. They will now compete for Europa League football, breezing past Botev Plovdiv but losing to Ajax in a wild 13-12 penalty shootout means that they will now face French side Lens for a place in the Conference League.

United Have Plenty of Winger Options

The Red Devils wouldn't find much time for the Uruguayan

As aforementioned, the Red Devils have plenty of wide players. Over the course of the season it is expected that Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will compete for the left-wing role, with the latter also able to operate on the right - whilst Sancho, Antony and Diallo all expected to play on the right-flank with Zirkzee able to strut his stuff on the wings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Facundo Pellistri featured in 25 games for Manchester United but didn't score.

Pellistri is a top young talent, but chances will be highly limited and it is unlikely that he will play often if the squad is fully fit. Spells in La Liga didn't go as well as potentially planned but the youngster has plenty of time to develop and a move to Greece could bring out his best attributes. It is a shame that Pellistri won't be in a red shirt any longer, but the deal suits all parties and United can use his funds to press on.

Related Adama Traore Responds to Lisandro Martinez's Taunts After Man United 1-0 Fulham Lisandro Martinez fired shots at Adama Traore after Man United's Premier League win against Fulham - the winger has now hit back.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-08-24.