Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has some difficult decisions to make ahead of his next game, and Facundo Pellistri's involvement is one of them, as journalist Dean Jones explains to GIVEMESPORT what might happen to the youngster.

The Red Devils are running out of options out wide at Old Trafford.

It's been a hectic few weeks for United, with Brazilian winger Antony the subject of assault allegations. As a result, Manchester United officially confirmed in the last few days that Antony would not return to the training ground following the international break until further notice. Of course, it was the correct thing to do from the club until all the details are established, but from a football perspective, ten Hag has a decision to make on the wing, considering Antony has been a key player for United.

Jadon Sancho would have been another option for the Manchester club, but Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that his career at Old Trafford could be over, with the England international and ten Hag set to hold internal talks to discuss his future. Ten Hag recently criticised the training performances of Sancho, before the former Borussia Dortmund hit back on social media.

Young winger Pellistri could be an option, but his lack of experience may be a concern for the United boss. Sancho and Antony have both struggled to find consistent form, so it wouldn't take an awful lot for Pellistri to overtake them in the pecking order.

Man Utd Jadon Sancho Antony Appearances 82 48 Goals 12 8 Assists 6 3 Yellow cards 0 9 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Pellistri has to look at this as an opportunity - Dean Jones

With Sancho and Antony having their issues, Pellistri could have an opportunity to impress over the next few weeks. Amad Diallo is also on the sideline due to injury, so ten Hag could be forced to give the young winger a chance as early as this weekend.

Jones has suggested that he would expect Pellistri's minutes to increase, but he's unsure if ten Hag fully trusts him. The journalist adds that it took Alejandro Garnacho a long time to get a few starts, despite making more of an impact for the Manchester club than Pellistri has in their short careers. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Pellistri has to look at this as an opportunity, there's no doubt about it. He is an exciting player and one that is an obvious shoo in to go and play that role on the right. It's just a case of how much does ten Hag trust him? It's taken Garnacho a long time to start getting starts and he was making a big impact at times last season. I wouldn't say Pellistri has made quite the impact Garnacho has. Garnacho scored that late winner against Fulham that day and you thought it might be a jumping off place for him to really launch his career, and second half of the season, it didn't really happen. So you just wonder how ten Hag will view Pellistri. I've no doubt his minutes will go up, but you look at it across the season so far, it's been very limited game time for him. So do you go from playing like 20 minutes across two games, to suddenly playing an hour of a Premier League match against Brighton, who are one of the best teams in the league? It's quite a big decision that."

Is Pellistri likely to start for Man Utd?

A report from The Mirror has claimed that ten Hag is set to give Pellistri a prominent role in the United first team due to the potential unavailability of Sancho and Antony. The former Ajax manager hasn't been afraid of publicly backing Pellistri in the past, after giving him an opportunity last season.

The youngster came off the bench against Real Betis in the Europa League last term, and after the game, ten Hag praised Pellistri's application and performances in training...

“He is the example by deserving his position by performance on the training [ground]. And I said the other day, I did not select him for Liverpool and it was not even totally justified because he was training that well. Now this was his moment to come on because of a longer period he performed in training. What impressed me was he came on and, straight [away], showed himself. When they came on, Scott [McTominay] and Pelli, it was 3-1 but 4-1 is huge, to make the extra goal. In the first moment, they did, which was brilliant.”

It's certainly a positive sign that ten Hag has been impressed with Pellistri in the past, and now, with a lack of options at his disposal, the Uruguayan could be sprung into first-team action.