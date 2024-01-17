Highlights Facundo Pellistri's future at Manchester United is uncertain and could depend on whether the club brings in new additions, particularly on the wing.

Pellistri hasn't made a major impact this season and a temporary loan spell away from the club could help him develop and gain experience.

Granada, LA Galaxy, and PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing Pellistri on loan, and there have also been reports of a possible swap deal involving Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri could be heading through the exit door at Old Trafford, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that it could depend on whether Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team bring in new additions.

Although Pellistri hasn't played an awful lot this season for the Red Devils, losing him could leave United short out wide. Jadon Sancho has already completed a move to Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the campaign, while Amad Diallo has also been linked with a departure. As a result, ten Hag might be considering adding another body on the wing before allowing Pellistri to depart.

The 22-year-old moved to Old Trafford back in 2020 but hasn't set the world alight just yet in the Premier League. A temporary spell away from the club could be what he needs to continue his development and gain some experience.

Pellistri attracting interest

Back in the summer transfer window, the Uruguayan forward was close to leaving the club, with Manchester Evening News claiming that Sheffield United were in talks to sign Pellistri on loan for the season. At the time, the Manchester outfit were open to loaning him out to allow him to receive regular minutes, but a deal failed to come to fruition.

Facundo Pellistri - Man Utd stats Stats Output Appearances 24 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 3 Minutes 580 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 19/12/2023

After failing to make a major impact in the first half of the campaign, Pellistri could be on his way out the door. It's understood that Granada, LA Galaxy, and PSV Eindhoven are all interested in securing his signature on a temporary deal, with the former said to have been given the green light by Pellistri to push ahead with a move. Antony and Marcus Rashford have both struggled to perform consistently under ten Hag this term, so with Pellistri potentially out the door, it could be an area of the pitch United look to reinforce.

Reports in Portugal have even suggested that United offered a swap deal proposal to try and tempt Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand to come to Old Trafford. The Red Devils were reportedly willing to offer cash plus Pellistri to try and get a deal over the line. However, the Portuguese outfit are demanding that any interested party meets the £69m release clause in Hjulmand's contract.

At the age of 22, Pellistri needs to be playing regularly or he could risk his career stagnating at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano - Pellistri deal dependent on incomings

Romano has suggested that there is a chance that Pellistri, who has been described as 'spectacular' by Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, departs, but it's certainly not a guarantee as it depends on whether United can bring in new additions before the window slams shut. The Italian journalist adds that there are plenty of clubs who are pushing to secure his signature. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"I think there is a chance but it is not guaranteed yet because it will depend on what Manchester United will do in terms of incomings in the next few weeks. But in any case, the possibility for Pellistri to leave is still there because there is interest. There is PSV Eindhoven pushing since a long time. So they really appreciate the player and he could be an option for PSV in the next days. Then there is interest from Spain with Granada as always I would say, because Pellistri was already in the list of Spanish clubs last summer."

Man Utd eyeing new winger signing

Whether it be in January or the summer, we may see ten Hag and his recruitment team prioritise the signing of a new winger. As previously mentioned, Sancho and Pellistri could be out the door, while Antony and Rashford have flattered to deceive this season. According to the Daily Star, United could offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a potential swap deal for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Wan-Bissaka was brought to Old Trafford from the Eagles, but he could be set to return to Selhurst Park. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that there is definite interest from United for Olise, and it might be a sign that the Manchester outfit are starting to target a different profile of player - young, but also proven.