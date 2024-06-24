Highlights Drake London has been impressive through his first two seasons, but has been stunted by poor QB play.

When talking with SiriusXM, London expressed his eagerness to learn from Cousins.

The 35-year-old QB should have a major impact on the offense, and help many playmakers in this unit elevate their play in 2024.

Through his first two seasons in the NFL, Drake London has made it clear he's a special talent. However, the lack of consistency under center has held him back from truly breaking out as one of the top wideouts in the league.

After this past offseason, that's all likely to change. The Atlanta Falcons went into free agency and landed four-time Pro Bowler, Kirk Cousins, on a four-year, $180 million deal.

The 22-year-old recently discussed the impact of the quarterback with SiriusXM and how he hopes to learn from the 12-year veteran in order to improve himself:

I think he’s going to help me learn the game of football on a bigger scale and understand it a little bit more. And for that, I really can’t wait to see where it takes my game.

London isn't the only player to express a similar sentiment concerning Cousins. Kyle Pitts is hoping for a fresh start, Darnell Mooney is loving the accuracy he brings, and rookie Michael Penix Jr. feels 'super blessed' to be under his wing.

Hopes are high in Atlanta for the 35-year-old to make a notable impact on the franchise.

London is Set to Explode in 2024

Could the wideout break into the NFL's top tier of receivers?

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Two years into his career, London has performed well, but he's certainly hungry for more, statistically speaking. Recording his first 1,000-yard season, scoring over five touchdowns in a year, and catching over 100 passes are all likely on the young star's bucket list of things he has yet to accomplish.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Drake London was ranked ninth in contested catch rate among qualified receivers, with a 51.5% rate. This is even more impressive paired his 33 contested targets, which was third most among all wideouts in 2023.

The 2021 first round pick is set to take on a large role in the passing game, as London is the clear top target in the offense, and should take a majority of the snaps as the outside receiver.

While other weapons such as Mooney, Pitts, and Rondale Moore will all have a chance to contribute, none has the consistency outside to produce at the same rate as London and take priority in the passing game.

Cousins' health and durability are the only major questions, given his Achilles tear from last season and his age of 36 when the season kicks off.

However, Penix Jr.'s insurance and succession plan with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft should help keep the offense flowing throughout the season, no matter who is under center each week.

Source: Matt Urben

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.