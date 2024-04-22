Highlights The Atlanta Falcons face severe consequences for tampering in NFL free agency.

The NFL is unlikely to strip any 2024 draft picks unless under extreme circumstances, but 2025 picks and beyond should be on the chopping block.

Kirk Cousins' press conference "blunder" is believed to have contributed to the intiation of the investigation.

The Atlanta Falcons made the largest splash in NFL free agency this offseason by landing the biggest fish in the free agency pool, former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

But the move came at a cost, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that both the Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles were being looked at for tampering charges.

Now, ESPN's Adam Schefter is hearing that the NFL plans on dropping the hammer on the Falcons for what they have apparently found through their tampering investigations. It appears "unlikely" that the NFL would strip the Falcons of a pick in this year's draft, unless an unprecedented penalty is delivered, but the punishment is "likely" to include the forfeiture of future picks.

The Miami Dolphins were stripped of a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round selection for violating tampering rules related to Tom Brady and Sean Payton in 2022 and 2023, so the severity of the penalty all depends on the findings of the investigation.

NFL Expected To Make Example Of Falcons

A severe enough punishment could derail the franchise's plans

Before the free agent tampering period had started, there were already plenty of rumors circulating about Cousins' desire to land in the Georgia capital, including the fact that he was already looking at properties there.

Cousins, 35, suffered a torn achilles against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 of the 2023 season, but that didn't stop the Falcons from securing their starting QB with a four-year, $180M contract.

GMS Key Stat: At the time of his injury last season, Kirk Cousins was 2nd in passing yards, 1st in completions, 5th in completion percentage, tied-1st in passing TDs, and 3rd in passer rating. While he may be 35, Cousins played some of the best ball of his career last year.

During his introductory press conference, Atlanta's new QB made a bit of a boo-boo as he mentioned all the people he'd already met and spoken to from the organization, somewhat confirming that the Falcons had made contact with Cousins and his camp prior to the legal tampering period. Cousins said:

There’s great people here. And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting — calling, yesterday, our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of P.R., I’m thinking we’ve got good people here. And that’s exciting to be a part of.

Falcons Owner Arthur Blank had previously gone on record saying he strongly believed the team participated in no wrong-doing:

...we obviously don't believe we tampered, and we shared all the information with the league...they'll review the process and the facts, and they are in the middle of doing that, and whatever the result is, we'll deal with it.

Safe to say the Falcons took the "legal tampering" period a bit too literally, because the league's tampering policy states that there is to be "no direct contact between the player and any employee or representative of a club" other than his current team.

There's a great irony to Cousins' slip of the tongue being the catalyst of this all, because the aging quarterback has now potentially cost the team not only firepower in the draft, but a higher pick to select a potential replacement in a future draft.

Whatever the penalty given, the Eagles should keep a close eye, because while Schefter specified that the Falcons are expected to receive the more "severe" punishment, if Philly is guilty of the same tampering with relation to their signing of RB Saquon Barkley, they can potentially wave goodbye to some money and draft picks too.

