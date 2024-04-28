Highlights The Falcons view Michael Penix Jr. as a franchise QB worth the risk despite their commitment to Kirk Cousins.

Atlanta faces challenges of fitting Penix Jr. with Cousins and optimizing playing time.

Penix Jr. faces a tough situation as a backup, needing to prove his worth to Atlanta sooner rather than later.

The NFL Draft is known for its unpredictability. Fans can run as many simulations as they like, but there’s no telling what happens on draft night.

Few picks in recent memory have stunned the league like the Atlanta Falcons did when they selected Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall. It will be several years before the pick can be properly assessed, but two days removed from the first round, the move is equally confusing as it is frustrating.

Making Sense of the Selection

The Falcons viewed Penix Jr. as too good to pass up

There’s an unwritten rule that if a team believes a franchise quarterback is available and doesn’t have a long-term answer at the position, they should take him and worry about the rest later. Generally, this is a valid principle. Quarterback is the single most valuable position, and those lacking should do everything in their power to upgrade.

Michael Penix Jr. College Stats Year Yards TDs INTs Completion % 2018 219 1 0 61.8% 2019 1,394 10 4 68.8% 2020 1,645 14 4 56.4% 2021 939 4 7 53.7% 2022 4,641 31 8 65.3% 2023 4,903 36 11 65.4%

What makes the Falcons’ move so puzzling, however, is the actions that preceded Penix Jr.’s selection. If Atlanta truly believed that Penix Jr. was too good to pass on, why did it commit $180 million to Kirk Cousins just weeks prior?

There are two front-running possibilities for these seemingly contradictory moves this offseason. One is that the Falcons were enamored with Penix Jr. from the start and decided to withhold that information from the rest of the league, including their newly-signed quarterback.

This is unlikely, as Cousins is far too good and expensive to be viewed as a bridge quarterback, and his presence prevents Penix Jr. from seeing the field right away. The other explanation is Atlanta was unsure of the class early in the offseason, and as it gathered more information, became confident that Penix Jr. was a blue-chip prospect.

This also wouldn’t bode well for the Falcons, as dishing out $180 million to a quarterback without knowing their draft-day plans would be irresponsible.

The Challenges

There are multiple logistical issues involved with Penix Jr. and Atlanta

In addition to the confounding logic behind the selection, Atlanta faces myriad issues with getting its money’s worth out of both Penix Jr. and Cousins.

Although quarterbacks sitting early in their careers isn’t a novel concept, this is a unique circumstance. For starters, Penix Jr. wasn’t just taken in the first round; he went eighth overall. Players like Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers went in the mid-20s, which made them cheaper and put less pressure on them to produce early on.

Furthermore, Penix Jr. has little to gain from sitting on the bench. The most recent example of a player sitting for multiple years and succeeding is Love with the Green Bay Packers. However, Love is currently 25, entering his fifth season in the NFL. Penix Jr. will be 24 by the start of training camp.

In all likelihood, Penix Jr. won’t get the reins until he’s 26 or 27 years old and won’t be a free agent until he’s 29. For reference, Dak Prescott, who is approaching the end of his third contract in the NFL, is 30. Also, Penix Jr. isn’t a project quarterback. He has some mechanical inconsistencies that lead to occasional misfires, but nothing that would lead to him needing multiple years on the bench, on top of the six years he spent in college to be ready for the NFL.

If Penix Jr. can’t handle being a starter in 2024 or 2025, there’s a good chance that he’ll never be, and it’s doubtful that giving him until 2026 would yield markedly better results.

Even if the Falcons are ultimately proven correct in their assessment of Penix Jr., without a clear path to playing time, it will be difficult for him to give Atlanta an optimal return on investment. He’s an older prospect who is coming off the best season of his career. If anything, having him spend his mid-20s sitting on the bench could stunt his growth.

Making it Work

Penix Jr. and the Falcons face an uphill battle

Atlanta seemed to sign Cousins, thinking it could compete immediately. The weakened state of the NFC South makes the Falcons legitimate playoff contenders for 2024. But at 35, Cousins is nearing the end of his career and may only have a couple more quality years as a starter.

Penix Jr.’s current path to the field is opaque. Outside of injury or inexplicable regression from Cousins, he will be the backup for the foreseeable future. Atlanta has a potential out from Cousins’ contract after the 2026 season, but waiting until Penix Jr. enters the final year of his rookie contract to make him a starter is a risky maneuver.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Commanders and Falcons both used eight premium (Round 1-3) picks on outside linebackers or defensive linemen in the past nine years. If you expunge Vic Beasley's 15.5-sack All-Pro campaign—a clear aberration—from his ledger, Atlanta hasn't seen a single one of those draft choices nab more than 22.0 combined sacks in their uniform.

The best-case scenario may be Cousins playing well enough to lead the Falcons to the playoffs in the 2024 and 2025 seasons and Atlanta flipping him to another team in the 2026 offseason. Even if the Falcons have to eat some of Cousins’ contract, elevating Penix Jr. to starter a year early would be well worth it.

Of course, the biggest variable in all of this is Penix Jr.’s development. He needs to be more than just a solid starter to justify his selection. The Falcons saw something special in him, and it is now up to him to prove them right. For now, though, he faces an unenviable situation. Penix Jr. will have to wait his turn, but pressure is already mounting on the soon-to-be 24-year-old.

