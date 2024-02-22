Highlights The Falcons, equipped with a new coaching staff, are positioned to become contenders with a veteran quarterback leading their talented roster.

Kirk Cousins is coming off a season-ending Achilles tear and could be looking for a fresh start after just one playoff victory in six years in Minnesota.

The two could form an exciting pairing with Zac Robinson calling the offense and Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson on the cusp of breaking out.

The Atlanta Falcons are about to dip their toes into the most important offseason the franchise has had in quite some time. The team is loaded with young talent, especially at the skill positions, and they just hired a new head coach in Raheem Morris.

Morris served as the interim head coach in Atlanta after Dan Quinn was fired in 2020, leading the team to a 4-7 finish after an 0-5 start. Since then, he's been the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2021, though that ring is owed, in part, to quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense.

Now leading a team with great offensive talent but a huge question mark at the game's most important position, the Falcons and Morris are uniquely positioned to go after one of the best veteran quarterbacks set to hit the market this offseason.

Various members of the Minnesota Vikings, such as head coach Kevin O'Connell and wideout Justin Jefferson, have professed their wishes to bring Kirk Cousins back into the fold in the Twin Cities, but there have also been reports that the front office is unwilling to give the 35-year-old a fully guaranteed deal, which signals a likely departure for the veteran.

Kirk Cousins can make Atlanta's young talent great

The team has spent three straight top-ten picks on skill-position players

Kirk Cousins has long been capable of supporting multiple star talents on offense. During his six seasons with the Washington Commanders and six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, receivers have topped 1,000 receiving yards or scored double-digit TDs 10 times. In the running game, Dalvin Cook also put up four straight seasons of 1,000 yards rushing with Cousins under center.

1,000+ Yard Players With Kirk Cousins at QB Player Team Year Receptions Receiving Yards TDs Jordan Reed WAS 2015 87 952 11 DeSean Jackson WAS 2016 56 1,005 4 Pierre Garçon WAS 2016 79 1,041 3 Stefon Diggs MIN 2018 102 1,021 9 Adam Thielen MIN 2018 113 1,373 9 Stefon Diggs MIN 2019 63 1,130 6 Justin Jefferson MIN 2020 88 1,400 7 Justin Jefferson MIN 2021 108 1,616 10 Adam Thielen MIN 2021 67 726 10 Justin Jefferson MIN 2022 128 1,809 8

That kind of production should be music to the Falcons' ears, as they've spent the last three seasons accruing high-upside position players in the NFL Draft, including tight end Kyle Pitts (fourth overall in 2021), wide receiver Drake London (eighth overall in 2022), and running back Bijan Robinson (seventh overall in 2023).

Despite their athletic upside and pedigree, none of those three players have broken out in the way the Falcons had hoped for since drafting them.

Pitts, who came out of the University of Florida as arguably the most coveted tight end prospect ever, had 68 receptions for 1,026 yards in his rookie season. In the two years since, he's had 81 catches for 1,023 yards. Even more mind-boggling are the 6'6" tight end's touchdown numbers: he has just six in his career, and no more than three in any given season.

London, who is a 6'4" receiver and received comparisons to Mike Evans while at USC, has just six touchdowns in his career and hasn't received an average depth of target greater than 11.5 yards in either of his pro campaigns despite being the best downfield receiver in his class.

Robinson had a fine rookie year, posting 1,463 scrimmage yards on 272 touches, but he still lost a ton of work (especially in the red zone) to Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, much to the chagrin of Falcons fans and fantasy owners.

A lot of that meager production can be chalked up to ex-head coach Arthur Smith's questionable offensive scheme. Now the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator, Smith tended to favor a utilitarian offensive approach that kept the ball out of his stars' hands far too often. That should be rectified with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson leading the way, as he made a point of making sure Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams were well-fed this past season with the Rams.

Of course, having Cousins at quarterback would help too. Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke combined for 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2023, with neither posting a passer rating above 83.4. In just eight games played with the Vikings, Cousins threw 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions, good for a 103.8 passer rating.

Make no mistake, a Falcons' offense called by Robinson and led by Cousins would be among the most dangerous in the league.

Falcons might actually be "a quarterback away"

Atlanta might just need a veteran signal caller to get over the hump

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The platitude "a quarterback away" has often been uttered over the last few decades, as star quarterbacks have taken the league by storm and redefined football as a pass-first game.

The problem with that saying is that the quality of quarterback needed to transform a franchise is rarely ever defined. Sure, if a team just happened to find a Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady hiding in their practice facility, then they could probably put together a contender overnight. Alas, that isn't an outcome most teams can rely on.

Hence, the team that actually is "a quarterback away" needs to be a good team brought down by bad quarterback play, rather than a bad team in desperate need of great quarterback play.

The Falcons fall into the former, even after posting three consecutive 7-10 seasons. The new coaching staff led by Morris and Robinson will help, but it's not like the Falcons are a lost franchise that needs to do some soul-searching. Just last season, they ranked in the top ten in both passing defense and rushing offense.

2023 Falcons Per-Game Performance Stat Offense (NFL Rank) Defense (NFL Rank) Total Yards 334.3 (17th) 321.1 (11th) Passing Yards 207.3 (22nd) 202.9 (8th) Rushing Yards 127.0 (9th) 118.2 (20th) Points 18.9 (26th) 21.9 (18th)

There's enough talent already on the roster—All-Pro defenders Jessie Bates, Grady Jarrett, and A.J. Terrell as well as Pro Bowlers Chris Lindstrom and Jake Matthews on the offensive line—to see the makings of a contender. With a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback leading the way, Atlanta should go from a slightly below average team to NFC South favorites.

From the veteran QB's perspective, Cousins is a 35-year-old quarterback coming off a season-ending achilles tear. The clock on his career is ticking.

Having already made more than $230 million in his playing days, Cousins is going to be motivated to return by a chance to win rather than a pretty payday. He can claim that he believes that possibility exists in Minnesota, but after just two postseason appearances and one playoff victory in his time with the Vikings, Cousins needs more help than the purple and gold can offer him.

The Falcons need a quarterback, and Cousins needs a fresh start with a team on the rise. Even if he isn't a long-term solution for Atlanta, he could be the key to getting the team back in the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Not to forget, he'd also make a ton of fantasy football managers incredibly happy if he took his talents to the ATL.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.