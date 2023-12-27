Highlights Arthur Smith has not shown he can develop a quarterback, evidenced by Desmond Ridder's lack of progress.

His player usage and play calling actively has been curious and has hurt the team's chances of winning.

The Falcons will not improve unless they make a coaching change.

The Atlanta Falcons remained in the hunt for a playoff spot and NFC South title after their 29-10 dispatching of the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Eve, bringing their record to 7-8 on the year. It was the Falcons' largest win of the season, the first time they had won by 10-plus points since Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers (24-10) and the most points they had scored in a single game this year.

If Atlanta wins each of its last two games (at Chicago Bears, at New Orleans Saints) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose their final two (vs. Saints, at Panthers), the Falcons would emerge with the division crown for the first time in seven seasons (2016).

Despite the slim chances of those four required results actually transpiring, Atlanta's owner, Arthur Blank, reportedly remains "committed"* to head coach Arthur Smith, also saying he will "let the season play out" before making any official decisions. Following the victory over the Colts, Blank told Jeff Schultz of The Athletic that the decision to make a coaching change is "complex".

If Blank wants his team to realize its ultimate potential, his choice is actually quite easy. He needs to move on from Smith, regardless of how the season ends.

NFC South Standings Team Record Division Record Conference Record Playoff Odds Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-7 3-1 6-4 84% Atlanta Falcons 7-8 3-2 4-6 12% New Orleans Saints 7-8 2-2 4-6 12% Carolina Panthers 2-13 1-4 1-10 0%

* Playoff odds courtesy of New York Times

Smith has not shown he can develop a quarterback

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder has not progressed under Smith's tutelage

As everyone knows, the quarterback is the most important player on a football team. The greatest ones can take a team with subpar talent at other positions to the highest of heights, while a bad one can tank a roster gushing with potential superstars. The latter is what Falcons fans have experienced in 2023.

Atlanta's brass, including Smith, possessed so much faith in 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder that they elected not to try to acquire a disgruntled Lamar Jackson during the offseason. Blank, like many other owners, cited injury concerns as his biggest reason for not pursuing who he called "one of the top quarterbacks" in the league, and instead elected to allow Smith to mold Ridder into a quality option while fixing the defense in free agency.

Atlanta's influx of players and new defensive scheme bore fruit, but their offensive plan has not. Through 16 weeks, Ridder has committed the third-most turnovers in the league—16, including six in the red zone—while Jackson is the current betting favorite for MVP and has the Baltimore Ravens sitting pretty with the NFL's best record.

The Falcons' entire front office deserves blame for not acquiring a more proven option than Taylor Heinicke to supplement Ridder, but the lack of improvement from the former Cincinnati Bearcat resides on Smith's shoulders. Dating back to his time as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator, Smith's units have only ranked inside the top 20 in both passing attempts and passing yards on one occasion.

ARTHUR SMITH PASSING OFFENSE RANKS YEAR (TEAM) ATTEMPTS RANKING YARDS RANKING 2019 (TENNESSEE) 31st 21st 2020 (TENNESSEE) 30th 23rd 2021 (ATLANTA) 19th 16th 2022 (ATLANTA) 31st 31st 2023 (ATLANTA) 26th 22nd

A portion of this can be attributed to personnel—when you have prime Derrick Henry, you give prime Derrick Henry the ball—and the general philosophy of both he and Titans' head coach Mike Vrabel, under whom he served during his stint in Nashville.

But other coaches, such as Kevin Stefanki and Kevin O'Connell, have their teams fighting for playoff spots with their fourth starting quarterback of the year. Zac Taylor has kept the Bengals in the playoff race with Jake Browning at the controls. Brian Daboll managed to coax a three-game winning streak out of Tommy DeVito. Smith hasn't even won three consecutive games in his entire three-year Falcons' tenure.

Ryan Tannehill's only two seasons with a passer rating above 100 came with Smith as his OC, but Tannehill was in his eighth NFL season at that point and appears to be an exception. If Smith were able to create a dynamic passing game for a young quarterback, there would be evidence somewhere in his past performance. There is none.

Smith doesn't utilize his best playmakers enough

His usage of three top-10 picks is inconsistent

In 2019 and 2020 under Smith, Derrick Henry led the NFL in carries, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns. He is a special talent at the position, one that fans may never see the likes of again once he hangs up his cleats.

In terms of prospect status, Bijan Robinson was viewed as one of one, possibly even better than Saquon Barkley and Adrian Peterson coming into the league. Smith's first draft pick with the Falcons, Kyle Pitts, fit a similar description at tight end in 2021, becoming the highest drafted player at the position in NFL history.

Yet, in 2023, Robinson has handled less than 50% of Atlanta's carries—ceding a large amount of work to Tyler Allgeier and 32-year-old Cordarrelle Patterson—and Pitts has seen approximately one additional target per game over journeyman tight end Jonnu Smith, who played under Arthur Smith in Tennessee.

FALCONS TOUCH DISTRIBUTION PLAYER CARRIES YARDS YARDS PER CARRY RUSHING TD BIJAN ROBINSON 188 873 4.6 4 TYLER ALLGEIER 175 646 3.7 4 PLAYER TARGETS RECEPTIONS YARDS RECEIVING TD KYLE PITTS 82 50 635 3 JONNU SMITH 63 47 553 2

This data doesn't even mention Drake London, another top 10 draft selection (2022) that has seen five targets or fewer five times in 2023, including in three of the past four weeks. Smith has quite possibly the best young skill position core in the NFL, but appears to go out of his way to avoid putting the ball in their hands at times.

The best example comes in Atlanta's 31-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. After a strip-sack of Josh Dobbs set the Falcons up at the Vikings' 1-yard line—and a false start moved them back to the 6-yard line—Atlanta gained one total yard in three plays.

FALCONS PLAYS VS. VIKINGS FOLLOWING DOBBS' FUMBLE SITUATION PLAY, RESULT 1ST AND GOAL (VIKINGS 6) PASS TO JONNU SMITH, GAIN OF 5 2ND AND GOAL (VIKINGS 1) JONNU SMITH CARRY, GAIN OF 0 3RD AND GOAL (VIKINGS 1) TYLER ALLGEIER CARRY, LOSS OF 4 4TH AND GOAL (VIKINGS 5) YOUNGHOE KOO 23-YD FG (GOOD)

Not giving any of your three top 10 picks a chance to score during a possession that began on the opponent's 1-yard line is a fireable offense in itself. But electing to give your second-string tight end a carry instead? Unfathomable.

Smith's play-calling is the worst in the NFL by a wide margin

His propensity to run on first down hurts the team

Eight of the top 10 offenses in the NFL, in terms of expected points added per play (EPA/Play), run the ball less than 51% of the time on first down. The two exceptions—the Detroit Lions and Miami Miami Dolphins—are below 55%. The Falcons, who rank 24th in EPA/Play, run the ball 61.5% of the time on first down and have the lowest pass rate over expected (PROE) in the NFL at -10.11%.

This predictability from Smith limits Atlanta's ability to consistently stay ahead of the chains. The Falcons are 26th in the league in early down (first and second down) EPA/Play and 28th in EPA/Rush because opponents know what's coming. In turn, they constantly face third and long with mediocre quarterback play.

You don't need analytics to tell you that strategy won't lead to success, but they do peg Smith as the worst play caller in the NFL because of it.

The offensive issues plaguing Atlanta boil down to Smith. His inability to develop a quarterback forces him to lean on the run more frequently than any other team. This increased focus leads to both an untenable rushing workload for someone of Bijan's physical stature—meaning more carries for a backup running back so Robinson can stay healthy throughout the season—and fewer passing plays for London and Pitts to impact the game.

Defensive coordinators then key in on the rushing concepts the Falcons run effectively and prevent quality gains on early downs, which in turn forces their quarterback into undesirable down-and-distances. Turnovers then exacerbate all of it.

Smith could try to acquire Tannehill, a pending free agent, in a last-ditch effort to recreate their Tennessee magic and push Atlanta into real contention in 2024. But relying on a quarterback in his mid-to-late thirties, as the New York Jets learned, doesn't come without risk. Tannehill also doesn't have the capability to carry a team to the Super Bowl like an Aaron Rodgers type.

We can all understand the 81-year-old Blank not wanting to hit the reset button again, specifically on offense. But if he really wants the chance to win a championship in the near future, he needs to. Arthur Smith may have been the right guy to overachieve in rebuilding years, but he isn't the guy who can lead the franchise to championship glory.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.