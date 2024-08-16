Highlights Recent defensive acquisitions like Matt Judon and Justin Simmons bolster the team and make them contenders in the playoffs.

The Atlanta Falcons ' 2024 draft class was highly scrutinized by media members and people who closely follow the NFL.

With the eighth pick, which could have been used on a position of need - most notably a pass rusher - the Falcons made the most shocking selection in the first round, taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The backlash was not because people believed the 24-year-old quarterback couldn't play—which he clearly can—but because Atlanta's signing of Kirk Cousins in free agency made it clear that the Falcons are trying to win 'now'.

Penix Jr. is not a win-now pick but an older prospect at the position. He could very well turn out to be a great player, but bringing a 35-year-old quarterback coming off a torn Achilles—a short-term solution—it would be assumed that the team would want a player who could contribute right away.

Atlanta clearly didn't think that way about that pick. It was viewed as a misstep and a missed opportunity to maximize the roster, especially when arguably the best pass rusher on board, Dallas Turner, was still available.

The decision to pass on a pass rusher to take a quarterback was one of the most controversial decisions in the entire draft, but the Falcons have done a great job of bolstering the defensive side of the ball in recent days.

Atlanta traded a 2025 third-round pick to the New England Patriots for pass rusher Matthew Judon on Wednesday and signed veteran safety Justin Simmons to a one-year deal on Thursday. Bringing two established veteran players to lead the defense will be great under-the-radar acquisitions for a team viewing this upcoming season as a win-now opportunity.

Judon and Simmons will account for roughly $14 million combined against the cap, which is an absolute bargain for two defensive players who are going to make an immediate impact,

The two additions help a defense that can complement a potentially high-powered offense with talent all over the field.

Are these moves the final pieces to the puzzle? Are they enough to put the Falcons in the Super Bowl bubble?

Falcons can make a postseason run

With the latest additions in a weak NFC South, the Falcons are a dark horse to reach the Super Bowl.

Offensively, the Falcons have no areas of weakness or concern—they have one of the best offensive lines, a skill position group led by Bijan Robinson , Drake London , and Kyle Pitts , and Cousins should provide competent quarterback play.

It was all about that defense, which, before this week, had some glaring holes along the defensive line and in the secondary.

Judon is not considered a superstar pass rusher, but he is highly productive and can step in right away.

The 32-year-old pass rusher's 2023 season was limited to four games due to a torn bicep he suffered against the Dallas Cowboys early last season. However, in the two years prior to last season, Judon was one of the best edge rushers in the league and was a pivotal piece in New England's stronghold defense over that stretch.

Matthew Judon's 2021–2023 Statistics Year Games Played Sacks Total Tackles 2021 17 12.5 60 2022 17 15.5 60 2023 4 4.0 13

Defensive secondary is a team strength

Simmons, Bates III, Terrell form an exceptional core

Simmons and Jessie Bates III will form one of, if not the best, safety tandems in the league. They are fortifying the backend of the defense, and with A.J. Terrell as the top cornerback, Atlanta has more opportunity to succeed at a high level.

The Falcons are loaded on each side of the ball, and that should help Cousins ease into things as he works back from a torn Achilles.

In addition, the NFC South is mostly pedestrian, and because Atlanta's talent massively outweighs the rest of the division, the Falcons could fill up the win column in divisional games.

That, paired with having the easiest strength of schedule in 2024, Atlanta could easily win double-digit games.

If a team or two underwhelms or falls off in the NFC, you would think the next team in line is the Falcons.

Now, it's hard to have much confidence in Cousins—he struggles in primetime, underwhelms against formidable opponents, and has a poor track record in the playoffs—but this is arguably the best roster he has been a part of.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 35-year-old quarterback is 16-47 against teams with a winning record and is 1-3 during his career in the playoffs.

Right now, Atlanta should be viewed as a top-four seed, but as mentioned, if a couple of those top teams in the conference—the Detroit Lions , San Francisco 49ers , Philadelphia Eagles , and Green Bay Packers —disappoint, it could open the door for the Falcons to make some noise late in the season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.