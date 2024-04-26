Highlights Atlanta shocked the NFL world by drafting QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Incumbent QB Kirk Cousins was blindsided by the pick, although a precedent exists for this move.

Penix, an older prospect at 23, could follow the model of the Green Bay Packers & Jordan Love in order. to find success.

For the first seven picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, things mostly went to scratch.

Three quarterbacks were drafted in the top three picks, which was followed by oscillating picks of wide receivers and offensive tackles. Then, the Atlanta Falcons came on the board, with many expecting them to pick the first defensive player of the night at No. 8 overall.

So much for that. Atlanta stunned the NFL world by drafting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., which was particularly surprising since Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was still on the board.

The reaction to the trade was divisive, especially given that the team just signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal (with $100 million guaranteed). Cousins himself admitted to being blindsided by the pick.

And yet, there's a precedent for making this whole situation work. The Green Bay Packers have a rich recent history of drafting first-round quarterbacks only to sit them for a number of seasons behind their incumbent starter.

There's no guarantee this works, but the Falcons have an out on Cousins' contract after two years. It's possible Penix, who is an older prospect at 23 years old, could follow in the footsteps of Jordan Love and explode onto the scene in a few years' time.

Love is the Model Penix Must Follow

The Packers' star sat for three years behind Aarond Rodgers before 2023

The Atlanta Falcons began this offseason by firing Arthur Smith after three consecutive 7–10 seasons, and eventually replaced him with head coach Raheem Morris.

The Falcons have tremendous skill position talent - tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, and running back Bijan Robinson are all top-ten draft picks - but they've been unable to replace Matt Ryan since trading the 2016 NFL MVP to the Indianapolis Colts. Last season, quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke combined for 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, stalling the offense more than they helped it.

Enter Kirk Cousins. The former Minnesota Vikings QB threw 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions in eight games last year, and he was well on his way to a career-best campaign before tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

It's possible that Penix could fill in as the starter while Cousins is on the mend, but more likely, his selection portends Atlanta's desire to line up their offensive timeline. What's unique about the Falcons' roster construction is that the majority of their starters are veterans with years of experience, but their offensive core is entirely players in their early and mid-20s.

Age of Falcons' Skill Position Players Player Position Age (Years) Bijan Robinson RB 22 Tyler Allgeier RB 23 Drake London WR 22 Darnell Mooney WR 26 Kyle Pitts TE 23

The Packers have proven the virtue of patience with Love, who exploded onto the scene last year with 4159 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. He also led Green Bay to a playoff victory and fell just short of beating the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Morris brought up the "Green Bay model" in his post-Round One press conference when explaining the rationale behind the Penix pick.

Of course, the difference here is that Jordan Love sat for three years and then took over the starting gig at 24 years old. Penix will turn 24 in just a few weeks' time (May 8). Penix is a far more complete prospect now than Love was at the time of his drafting, and one could argue he simply needs reps at this point after missing so many games due to injury in college.

There will be plenty of time to question the wisdom of the pick. It's unlikely Penix Jr. is able to directly replicate Love's success in Atlanta, if only because Cousins probably isn't as good of a mentor as Aaron Rodgers. Plus, the Packers had experience with this model before Love, as they sat Rodgers behind Hall of Famer Brett Farve for a few years before handing the reigns to the four-time NFL MVP.

Still, there's at least a precedent for what the Falcons are trying to do. It may have been the most stunning pick of the entire first round, but Penix could justify the risk Atlanta's front office took if fans are willing to remain patient on the team's return on investment.

