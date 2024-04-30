Highlights The Atlanta Falcons caused confusion by drafting Michael Penix Jr. shortly after signing veteran QB Kirk Cousins.

Players and coaches highly value Cousins' leadership skills and work ethic.

Cousins adjusts well to the Falcons, but uncertainty remains due to drafted QB Penix Jr.

After using the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Atlanta Falcons have been the talk of the NFL world.

While normally, spending a top-10 pick on a high-quality quarterback prospect is nothing out of the ordinary, the Falcons recently signed veteran QB Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal in free agency, causing confusion among fans and NFL pundits alike.

It should come as no surprise that the 35-year-old veteran Cousins is the QB1, regardless of who the Falcons drafted, but several questions loom surrounding the team's future plans with the soon-to-be 24-year-old Penix Jr. considering his rookie deal will expire at the same time as Cousins'.

Even with a shiny new prospect entering the locker room, Atlanta players and coaches seem to think incredibly highly of Cousins, hoping the gunslinger can transform a mediocre team into Super Bowl contenders with an abundance of young weapons surrounding him.

Atlanta's Pro-Bowl safety Jessie Bates III touched on his excitement having Cousins in the locker room during press availability on Tuesday afternoon:

His presence alone just being there is next level. The coaches can’t be on the field too much but when you have a guy like Coach Kirk Cousins he can go out there and run a whole script. That presence is something that’s priceless.

Atlanta Players Seem To Love Having Cousins in the Locker Room

He's yet to take a snap in a Falcons uniform, but he's already a locker room favorite

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bates wasn't the only player excited to have a proven quarterback leading the offense, as one of Cousins' new bodyguards weighed in on the QB's arrival as well. Chris Lindstrom told reporters:

It’s been phenomenal. It feels like he’s been here for years. You hear stories about how great a professional he is, but then when you watch the way the guy works, it’s been remarkable. You couldn’t ask for anything more.

Cousins has been known for several things throughout his NFL career. Whether it be his maturity, his "you like that?!" quote, or even his moments as "Big Kirko" in NFL commercials, there is almost no denying he embodies the label of being a professional.

Lindstrom continued his positive comments on Cousins, alluding to the fact that he is just as much a coach on Atlanta's roster as he is a player:

He’s phenomenal. The energy that coach brings every single day is amazing. He’s fun to be around and then the mindset of attacking every single day. I can’t wait for this year.

Considering the Falcons have one of the youngest cores in the league, it's easy to picture Cousins coaching his less experienced playmakers and stepping up as a vocal leader within the locker room.

Age of Falcons' Skill Position Players Player Position Age (Years) Bijan Robinson RB 22 Tyler Allgeier RB 23 Drake London WR 22 Darnell Mooney WR 26 Kyle Pitts TE 23

Cousins has already alluded to the idea of avoiding ending his career as a journeyman like Shaq in the NBA, and he seems to be fitting in with the Falcons' roster swimmingly. While normally, this would be a best-case scenario in Atlanta, the presence of Penix Jr. complicates everything.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.