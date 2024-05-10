Highlights Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris shared updates on QB Kirk Cousins' recovery from a torn Achilles at rookie minicamp.

Cousins has participated in all drills and activities in Phase II of the Falcons' offseason program, though mostly on a limited basis.

Cousins will be the team's QB1 if he recovers from his Achilles injury in time, though Atlanta does have rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. waiting in the wings.

Last month, the Atlanta Falcons were up to bat in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with many expecting them to pick the first defensive player of the night at No. 8 overall.

Instead, Atlanta stunned the NFL world by drafting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., which was particularly surprising since the team signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal in free agency. The former Minnesota Vikings QB threw 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions in eight games last year, and he was well on his way to a career-best campaign before tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

How quickly he recovers from that injury will be key to the Falcons' success this year, and back in February, he showed off a video of himself going through all the natural progressions and throwing motions a quarterback normally does in practice.

Now, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is sharing positive updates on the veteran QB's health. At the start of rookie minicamp on May 10, Morris spoke to the media and offered plenty of hope for Falcons fans.

“Kirk is every day improving. [With] nobody around him, there’s no contact — he’s all good with all those type of things. He’s been doing all those things, he’s been throwing, he’s been out there pretty much full-go.

Cousins has participated in everything the Falcons have done during Phase II of their offseason program, and the expectation remains that he'll be fully cleared for all football activities around the start of training camp this summer.

Cousins Will Be QB1, Health Permitting

Penix Jr. is expected to sit for a few seasons before taking the reins

Credit: Kirk Cousins/X

Signing a soon-to-be 36-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles injury to a four-year deal may not be the most forward-thinking business move, but this is a Falcons team who is ready to win now.

Even after posting three straight seasons with a record below .500, Atlanta has shown some promise in recent years. The new coaching staff led by Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will obviously help them grow, but it's not like the Falcons are a lost franchise that needs to do some soul-searching. Just last season, they ranked in the top ten in both passing defense and rushing offense.

2023 Falcons Per-Game Performance Stat Offense (NFL Rank) Defense (NFL Rank) Total Yards 334.3 (17th) 321.1 (11th) Passing Yards 207.3 (22nd) 202.9 (8th) Rushing Yards 127.0 (9th) 118.2 (20th) Points 18.9 (26th) 21.9 (18th)

With a strong foundation in place, there should be no concerns about the veteran quarterback's ability to lead a high-powered offense. Though he hasn't proven himself in the playoffs, there have been few quarterbacks as consistently prolific in the regular season as Kirk Cousins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Before going down in Week 8 of the 2023 season, Kirk Cousins ranked top five in the NFL in passing yards (2nd), completions (1st), completion % (5th), passing TDs (T-1st), TD rate (4th), passer rating (3rd), and adjusted net yardage per attempt (4th).

Compared to the mediocre (at best) play they've received since the days of Matt Ryan, no one should be surprised at the Falcons' urgency to sign Cousins at the start of free agency. Even after using a first-round pick on Penix, the team plans to follow the "Green Bay model" by letting the former Washington Huskies signal caller sit behind Cousins for a few seasons to acclimate to the pro level behind the scenes, rather than on the field.

Morris was sure to note that all of Cousins' participation is currently on a "limited basis", even though he is running through all the normal drills at this point of the offseason. The team plans to ramp up the volume of the quarterback's activity in the weeks leading up to training camp.

The team doesn't need to rush Cousins back with Penix waiting in the wings, but the recent updates on his health have been universally positive. If nothing else, that should give Falcons fans plenty of optimism ahead of the 2024 season.

Source: Atlanta Falcons

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.