Highlights Getting the ball to Bijan Robinson as much as possible in ideal situations is Atlanta's plan for the 2024 campaign.

Robinson had nearly 1,000 rushing yards in his rookie year, with room to expand his role this season.

The Falcons have questions on offense and defense, but Cousins' recovery and new kickoff rules are among the top priorities.

The Atlanta Falcons, like all teams, face questions as the season approaches. Head coach Raheem Morris is working on finding answers.

For example, the team plans to make good use of running back Bijan Robinson. Morris spoke about his plans to utilize Robinson in 2024 in a recent press conference, per the team website:

In as simple of a form as you can possibly make it. It's 'get the ball to Bijan as much as you can in as many ideal situations that you possibly can.'

That's the plan -- or one part of it, anyway.

Robinson's Usage Was a Subject of Debate

He fell just short of 1,000 yards in his rookie season

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

With Robinson toting the ball 214 times for 976 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie season in 2023, there was some debate over whether he was used enough. He also caught 58 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns. He had the fourth-most receiving yards among running backs in 2023.

His total of 272 touches was 12th among NFL players last year. He was 10th with 1,463 total yards from scrimmage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bijan Robinson had over 1,400 total yards from scrimmage in 2023.

Robinson himself expects to catch more passes in 2024.

I'm going to be more of a runner, that does everything else like not as much," Robinson said. "… It's run first, like what I did in college, and then still having that access to go to receiver and still having that access to do creative things out the backfield.

With the addition of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, the Falcons' RB really could cook in 2024.

For him, he's so talented. You don't want to limit the things that he can do, but you also don't want to water it down so much that he's not doing anything that he can do great.

The Falcons do have other questions, both on offense and surrounding the team in general. They need to figure out if Cousins, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, will be full go in training camp, though he has participated in the Falcons' offseason program so far.

Defensively, the Falcons need to see who will start across from cornerback A.J. Terrell and how much work defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will be able to handle.

Bijan Robinson 2023 Stats Stat Robinson Attempts 214 Yards 976 Rushing Touchdowns 4 Receptions 58 Receiving Yards 487 Receiving Touchdowns 4

Also, like every other team, they need to see how they handle the new kickoff rules.

Shifting back to Robinson, the Falcons have one more question about his usage. That is: Will he be ready to rock following an ankle injury that caused him to miss some OTA sessions?

Since he returned to the practice field ahead of schedule, the answer is probably in the affirmative. Robinson touched on his physical standing ahead of the 2024 season:

I feel great. I know that I had to continue to rehab it and just get comfortable being back to myself. But it's good. It's good to be back on the field with the guys.

Robinson said the injury was just a light sprain.

It was kind of lingering from the season. But I was training on it like the whole time – and I was going hard. It was something that I felt but didn't feel too bad.

If he's feeling good and the Falcons can get him the ball a lot -- and if Cousins is in peak form -- the Falcons could be quite dangerous on offense.

