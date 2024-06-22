Highlights Michael Penix Jr. signed a $22.8 million contract with the Falcons, including a $13.4 million signing bonus.

Penix is not expected to start immediately due to Kirk Cousins.

Although Penix will start career as a backup, potential for him to replace Cousins in 2027 with only $12.5 million dead cap.

Michael Penix Jr. is officially a member of the Atlanta Falcons after agreeing to terms of a four-year, $22.8 million contract, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Penix's contract is fully guaranteed and includes a $13.4 signing bonus.

Penix, who attended the University of Washington, was drafted with the 8th overall pick. However, Penix is not expected to be the starting quarterback immediately in Atlanta, as the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins this offseason to a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

The draft selection was scrutinized because Penix is a 24-year-old rookie, and Atlanta had signed their starting quarterback to a four-year deal just months before Penix was taken with the top 10 pick. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot believes Penix could be a franchise star in the future for the Falcons, telling ESPN's Marc Raimondi:

"We have a lot of belief in the player, and we know he can be a future franchise player."

Penix was a clear star in college, ending his senior season by playing in the National Championship in a losing effort to the University of Michigan. Penix had an incredible year, statistically and in terms of accolades, winning the Maxwell Award as the nation's top player and becoming a finalist for the Heisman Trophy after leading the nation in passing with 4,903 yards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Atlanta Falcons ranked 22nd in the league last season in passing offense. The Falcons threw for 3524 yards with their combined quarterback play.

Kirk Cousins Frustrated with Michael Penix Selection

Falcons did not inform Cousins of Penix selection ahead of time

However, the pick caused controversy early on not only with the fans but with the Falcons team as well. Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney told ESPN's Pete Thamel that he was not aware of the Penix pick until Atlanta was on the clock. Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed the Falcons did not tell Cousins ahead of the pick.

"It's never a right time to talk to a quarterback about those things. And reactions are always going to be private when it comes to those things, unless Kirk decides to tell you some of those things that are whatever they may be. But he's a competitor, just like us all. And you can always expect those things to go just like you kind of think."

However, despite Cousins being the starter, it is evident with the draft capital that the Atlanta Falcons used for Penix that they see him as a potential star for the team in the future. Penix seems excited to learn under the veteran quarterback after being selected, telling ESPN:

"He's been in there for a while. He's played a lot of football. I feel like I'm going to come in and I'm going to learn. I'm going to learn from him."When Will Penix Start?

When Will Penix Play?

Penix will begin his career as a backup, but when could he take Cousins place?

Cousins' contract has a potential out in 2027, as he would only be $12.5 million in dead cap if released. In 2027, Penix may be ready to take over for Atlanta, giving him three years to learn under a great veteran before becoming the franchise's quarterback.

Of course, with rookie quarterbacks, they seem to be thrown out as the starter far quicker than expected. Penix will be 27 when the 2027-28 NFL season kicks off. It is hard to imagine Atlanta waiting that long, but it has worked out for teams such as the Green Bay Packers in the past with both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

