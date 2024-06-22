Highlights Copa América players, including Argentine goalie Emiliano Martinez, criticized the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium field.

This week, an NFL stadium’s playing surface was criticized during the Copa América.

The Copa América, a tournament between North and South American national soccer teams, began Thursday night in Atlanta as Argentina took on Canada. The match was a massive kick-off to the tournament, with 70,564 fans in attendance.

It also featured Argentine and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi. However, players and managers were upset over the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium field conditions.

ESPN's Lizzy Becharano was told the pitch was labeled “a disaster” by Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke to Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who was extremely upset about the playing conditions.

They knew seven months ago that we will be playing here and they changed the surface a few days ago. It’s not an excuse, but this wasn’t a good field. Sincerely, the field is not apt for these players.

Although Scaloni claimed the surface had been set on Tuesday, it was reportedly set four days before, on Saturday, after the Atlanta United and Houston Dynamo faced off in their MLS matchup. Atlanta United shares the Mercedes-Benz stadium with the Atlanta Falcons.

Argentina Win Despite Subpar Field Conditions

Argentina is the favorite to win the competition.

Luckily for Scaloni and his team, Argentina won the game, 2-0, with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez. However, that did not take away from Scaloni’s anger. On the other hand, for Canada, Becharano heard from Canadian defenseman Kamal Miller, who was just as frustrated with the conditions.

Very bumpy. We must improve in this aspect, otherwise, Copa América will always appear at a lower level than the European Championship. It felt like walking on a stage, as if it was hollow.

Both the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United play on artificial surfaces. However, at CONMEBOL's request, the stadium installed grass for the tournament.

Needless to say, it appears the grass is not up to the players' standards.

Potential World Cup Issues?

Several 2026 World Cup games will take place at same venue

The next match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, between the United States and Panama. For the Copa América, sod was rolled over the existing artificial playing surface.

If this issue continues past Copa América, there will be plenty of skepticism for the World Cup, as Mercedes-Benz Stadium will also host World Cup matches in 2026.

A meeting has been scheduled for Thursday to discuss possibly replacing the current surface with grass from the same farm.

If players and managers have to play on the current surface, it could prove to be a major challenge going forward. Time will tell if there will be a suitable fix for the players and the stadium.

Will the blame fall at the feet of Falcons owner Arthur Blank? We'll have to see what improvement(s) are made going forward.

