Highlights Atlanta Falcons' players were surprised by the selection of QB Penix Jr. at No. 8 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Safety Jessie Bates III supports GM's decision despite team's pressing defensive needs.

The Falcons could have picked top edge rushers or cornerbacks in the first round.

Just like everyone else in the football world, Atlanta Falcons players were surprised when the team took Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft—but not all.

One of the very best of that bunch is two-time NFL All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III, who found himself being pulled into the drama surrounding the Penix pick via his own friend group.

Bates, a Fort Wayne, Indiana, native, was already well aware of who the new quarterback was—Penix was a star for the University of Indiana before transferring to Washington. While it may just be support for the front office, Bates claimed he wasn't one of the ones with their jaws on the floor after the pick (via The Athletic's Josh Kendall):

My phone was buzzing like I got drafted again, but it wasn’t very surprising to me. I knew what kind of player he was. Being from Indiana, I knew who he was. I can tell he has a knack.

Why Didn't Falcons Go Edge or CB in 1st Round of the Draft?

Falcons had above-average defense in 2023 but still needed help in key spots

CREDIT: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Like any good employee, Bates backed general manager Terry Fontenot's decision to grab Penix in the draft—despite the team desperately needing help on defense and the fact that they'd signed another QB, Kirk Cousins, to a four-year, $180 million contract just one month earlier (via X):

Terry brought me here and I truly believe that everything that he does is to help this team. There’s gonna be a lot of questions about why we made that pick. As a leader, I have to be like, 'This is the vision. This is what we’re going with.' I can do all I can to do my part and same as the other guys.

Bates cashed in big with the Falcons in March 2023, signing a four-year, $64.02 million contract after five successful seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN listed the Falcons' top two needs headed into the draft as edge rusher and cornerback as they finished with just eight interceptions (T-27th in the NFL) last year while none of their pass-rushers were able to reach even the 7.0-sack mark. They could have had their pick of the best available at either position with seven consecutive offensive players selected ahead of them in the first round.

UCLA edge Laiatu Latu and Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner were both there for the taking. So were cornerbacks Terrion Arnold of Alabama and Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When the Atlanta Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick, it was the first time the franchise selected a QB in the first round in 16 years, since they selected Matt Ryan with the No. 3 overall pick in 2008. Before that, the only first round QB Atlanta had selected since 1987 was Michael Vick, who went No. 1 overall.

Despite going 7-10 in 2023, the Falcons finished 11th in the NFL in team defense (321.1 yards) and eighth in passing defense (202.9 yards), so there are some decent defensive pieces in Atlanta.

Leading that charge was Bates, who earned his second NFL All-Pro selection and made his first Pro Bowl in 2023 by starting all 17 games and finishing with career highs for tackles (132), forced fumbles (three), and interceptions (six), including a career-long 92-yard interception return for a touchdown in a Week 12 win over the division rival New Orleans Saints.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.