Following an ugly 9-7 loss at the hands of the now 2-12 Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday morning that Taylor Heinicke would be their starting quarterback in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, per Falcons digital managing editor Scott Bair.

The decision comes after 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder made yet another puzzling decision deep in opposing territory late in Sunday's game, leading to an interception. The second-year signal caller tried forcing a pass through three defenders to running back Cordarrelle Patterson in the end zone, failing to see wide receiver Drake London standing wide open inside the five-yard line in the process. It was the last offensive play of the Falcons' day.

Atlanta's playoff chances took a massive hit with the loss to Carolina, falling to seven percent in the New York Times' playoff simulator. The move to Heinicke, presumably, was made in an effort to realize that slim possibility. In reality, the change makes it more difficult for the Falcons to claim a postseason bid.

Desmond Ridder gives the Falcons their best chance to win games

Taylor Heinicke has not been better than Ridder over most of his career

There's no point in sugarcoating it: Ridder has been far from great this season. In fact, he has already been yanked from the starting lineup for Heinicke once this year. Among all qualified passers (30) through Week 15, Ridder ranks in the bottom half, if not bottom five, of most qualitative and quantitative statistical categories.

QB STATISTIC DESMOND RIDDER RANK (AMONG QUALIFIERS) COMPLETION % 63.3% T-19TH PASSING YARDS 2,528 20TH PASSING TOUCHDOWNS 10 T-24TH TOUCHDOWN % 2.8% 27TH INTERCEPTION % 2.8% T-26TH AIR YARDS/ATTEMPT 6.4 T-21ST QUARTERBACK RATING 82.2 24TH ESPN QBR 38.3 24TH SACK % 8.1% 24TH

The problem for Atlanta is that Heinicke has not performed at a level significantly higher than Ridder in 2023, or at any point in his career. His cumulative numbers, such as passing yards per game, are impacted by his nine career non-starting appearances, but the metrics are very much in line with Ridder's.

QUARTERBACK PASS YDS/GM TD% INT% SACK% BAD THROW % ON TARGET % RECORD DESMOND RIDDER (2023) 194.5 2.8% 2.8% 8.1% 14.0% 75.1% 6-6 TAYLOR HEINICKE (2023) 166.0 4.1% 1.4% 6.3% 23.2% 69.6% 0-2 TAYLOR HEINICKE (CAREER) 173.4 4.1% 2.8% 6.8% 18.2% 74.1%* 12-14-1

*On target percentage in Heinicke's career does not include his 2018 season.

Head coach Arthur Smith is starting to feel the heat in what has been an underwhelming year. Ridder's lack of development can be directly attributed to him; now that the losses are stacking, he's making a move that reeks of desperation to not only save the Falcons' season, but potentially his job. We've seen this sort of change spark a run before, but there is no tangible evidence that Heinicke will make Atlanta the next to benefit from such a shift this late in the year.

