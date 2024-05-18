Highlights Kyle Pitts aims to reach his full potential in 2024 under a new coaching staff and quarterback.

Pitts had a strong start in the league, but has since struggled due to injuries and quarterback play.

The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to help Pitts return to form.

The Atlanta Falcons took Kyle Pitts fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the highest-drafted tight end in league history. Pitts has spent his entire career playing in Arthur Smith's offense, but that will change in 2024.

The Falcons made the decision to fire Arthur Smith in January of this year. The coach finished with the same record, 7-10, in his three seasons. Raheem Morris, formerly the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, is now in charge. Pitts' new offensive coordinator will be Zac Robinson, who also came over from Los Angeles. The tight end told Terrin Waack of the team's website of learning a new scheme:

I would say I'm a super rookie. I'm not a 'rookie' rookie. But we're all in this new offense, new regime, new schedule. We're all in this fresh.

Not only did the Falcons make a coaching change, but they signed Kirk Cousins to be their starting quarterback. They also drafted their quarterback of the future in Michael Penix Jr. at eighth overall. With the team now set up at QB for the present and future, it's time for Pitts to deliver.

Pitts Flashed in Year One, But Had Down Years in 2022 and 2023

The talented tight end has struggled with injuries and inconsistent quarterback play

When a team takes a tight end in the top five selections, the assumption is that the player will be an immediate star. And Pitts was excellent in his first year with the Falcons. Playing with Matt Ryan, the rookie tight end caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards and a touchdown and was named to the Pro Bowl.

In his second year in the league, Pitts only caught 28 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns. In a Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears, the tight end tore the MCL in his right knee. He had surgery to repair his knee and missed the season's last six games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kyle Pitts is the highest drafted tight end in NFL history. The next highest drafted tight ends since the year 2000 were Kellen Winslow Jr. (sixth overall in 2004) and Vernon Davis (sixth overall in 2006).

Pitts was healthy enough to play in all 17 games for the Falcons in 2023. He caught 53 passes in those games for 647 yards and three touchdowns. The 2023 Falcons had serious issues at the quarterback position, benching Desmond Ridder more than once and getting poor play from Taylor Heinicke.

Kyle Pitts Career Statistics Category Total Rank Among TEs 2021-23 Receptions 149 15th Receiving Yards 2,049 7th Touchdowns 6 20th

The Falcons made a major move at the quarterback position in 2024, signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal. The hope is that having an established player like Cousins throwing him the ball could help Pitts get back on track.

The hope will also be that when/if Penix eventually takes over, Pitts will be an established star and make life easier on this year's first-round pick.

