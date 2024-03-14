Highlights The Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals have agreed to trade Desmond Ridder for Rondale Moore.

Kirk Cousins' $180 million deal made Ridder expendable in Atlanta, and Moore has untapped athletic potential.

Ridder adds depth as a cheaper backup to Kyler Murray, establishing the Cardinals' QB situation.

The Atlanta Falcons are wiping the slate clean from the Arthur Smith era.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS, the team is trading former third-round pick, and last year's Week 1 starting quarterback, Desmond Ridder, to the Arizona Cardinals. In return, Atlanta is receiving speedster Rondale Moore, who was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Falcons just signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal, which rendered Ridder an expendable piece of the roster with Taylor Heinicke still under contract as the backup. Moore, meanwhile, is in the final year of his rookie deal, and he has yet to translate his elite athletic gifts into consistent production.

In the grand scheme of things, it's a minor trade that addresses some depth issues for both teams. Down the road, however, it may point to the way each squad is leaning on some important upcoming decisions.

Is Ridder meant to be more than just a backup to Murray?

Atlanta adds more speed to offense after signing WR Mooney

As long as Kyler Murray is healthy and in the desert, he'll be the starter for the Cardinals. Acquiring Ridder for Moore is merely smart business, as Arizona now gets two years of an extremely cheap backup QB in exchange for a superfluous wide receiver.

Ridder hasn't shown much in his opportunities as a starter, throwing for an equal number of touchdowns and interceptions (12) in 13 middling starts last year.

Murray v.s. Ridder, Career Stats Player Comp.% Yards TD-INT Passer Rating Kyler Murray 66.6% 15657 94-46 92.2 Desmond Ridder 64.0% 3544 14-12 84.1

However, while Ridder is by no means on the same level as Murray, he does provide Arizona with some valuable insurance should Murray go down with an injury again. The former Falcon isn't quite as mobile as the incumbent starter, but he did rush for 193 yards on 53 attempts last year; in a pinch, he'll be an adequate option for an otherwise meager Cardinals' offense.

Ridder's real value lies in his ability to be a bridge option should Arizona embark on a full-blown rebuild. Murray has been the subject of trade rumors ever since Kliff Kingsbury's firing, and if the Cardinals move on at any point in the next two years, then Ridder will be a serviceable option to lead the offense while they look for their next franchise quarterback.

On the Falcons' side of things, adding Moore addresses a huge need at the WR3 spot on their depth chart. He and free agent addition Darnell Mooney both have the versatility to play outside the numbers and in the slot, and they're both immediately the fastest skill-position players on Atlanta's roster.

Speed of Falcons' Skill Position Players Player Position 40-Yard Dash Time (Seconds) Bijan Robinson RB 4.46 Tyler Allgeier RB 4.60 Drake London WR 4.58 Darnell Mooney WR 4.38 Rondale Moore WR 4.29 Kyle Pitts TE 4.44

Ridder was no longer needed after Cousins' signing, and turning him into another downfield threat for offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's system should pay dividends immediately in 2024. Moore is a pending free agent, though his snug fit on the roster may incentivize the team to extend him before he reaches the market next offseason.

