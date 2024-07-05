Highlights The Falcons rebuilt their offense around Kirk Cousins, targeting speed for improvement.

Drake London's speed improvement could lead to a breakout season.

The Falcons' NFC South division success may depend on their new, faster offense.

The Atlanta Falcons ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in total offense in 2023, but have rebuilt their unit around veteran and former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The team anticipates its young weapons will benefit from having Cousins under center, and one player who could have a breakout season is third-year wide receiver Drake London.

London, the eighth overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, expressed why the receiver group is leaner entering the 2024 season (via AtlantaFalcons.com):

Ball's gonna be in the air... Slow feet don't eat. So, you got to have fast feet.

What a quote. London is a mammoth WR at 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds, who, despite awful QB play in 2023, hauled in 69 receptions for 905 yards and two touchdowns. The idea that he might be faster next season should worry opposing defenses. He explained why speed was so important:

It's just the type of play style we're trying to play. It's really, really fast. You got to be in condition. I think that speed is a killer in this game. If you have it, you can win a lot of things.

A lighter and quicker Falcons unit might be the key to helping unlock the passing game with Cousins, especially if they can emulate the Miami Dolphins style of fast-paced offense. It doesn't matter how good a quarterback is; if the route runners can't get open, it will be another frustrating season for the Falcons' offense.

Falcons' Speed Could Determine Their Divisional Success

The Falcons are in one of the worst divisions in the NFL

Everyone knows the NFC South has been up for grabs since Drew Brees and Tom Brady retired, so a younger Falcons offense could break through in 2024.

They made some great additions to go along with pass catchers like London and tight end Kyle Pitts. Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who has already been singing Cousins' praises, and former Arizona Cardinals speedster Rondale Moore were both signed this offseason as well.

This starting core starkly contrasts last season's receivers, Mack Hollins and Van Jefferson, who were more of a possession duo. The projected speed of this team already seems a touch faster than last season.

Falcons WR Speed 2023 vs. 2024 2024 Player Times 2023 Player Times Darnell Mooney 4.38s Mack Hollins 4.53 Drake London 4.4-4.5s* Drake London 4.4-4.5s* Rondale Moore 4.29 Scotty Miller 4.28 Casey Washington 4.46 Van Jefferson 4.39 Khadarel Hodge 4.58 Khadarel Hodge 4.58 *unofficial projected time

Speed may be the answer for big plays, but the same can be said for quick throws considering the 35-year-old Cousins isn't quite Lamar Jackson when it comes to pocket mobility. With big bodies like Pitts and London serving as strong red zone threats, the other receivers must step up in the big moments with potential one-on-one opportunities.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Eight different Atlanta Falcons players had a receiving touchdown in 2023, but only two were wide receivers.

It seems like the NFL gets faster every season, so if the Falcons want any chance at the playoffs, they must keep up with the speed of the rest of the league to prove themselves a threat when Bijan Robinson doesn't have the ball in his hands.

