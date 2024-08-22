Key Takeaways A.J. Terrell's extension ranks highly among CB contracts.

Terrell's performance in 2023 proved his value, despite a rough 2022.

The Falcons are building arguably the best secondary in the NFL with key additions next to Terrell.

The Atlanta Falcons are making a run for it this year... and for years to come.

They started the spring off by making big waves with the signing of Kirk Cousins and the subsequent drafting of Michael Penix Jr. , but then they settled down for a few months...

Until August came around, when they re-entered the Super Bowl chat by trading a third-rounder for elite pass-rusher Matthew Judon , filling a massive hole in their front seven. Now, they've locked up one of their most important pieces on the back end in A.J. Terrell , who inked a four-year, $81 million extension with Atlanta on August 22 that included $65.8 million in guarantees.

Terrell's contract's $81 million total value ranks sixth among CBs;

Terrell's $20.25 million average annual value ranks second among CBs, behind only Jaire Alexander ;

; Terrell's $65.8 million in guarantees ranks third among CBs, behind Denzel Ward and Marlon Humphrey

General manager Terry Fontenot was effusive in his praise of Terrell as a player and a man upon announcing the new deal:

A homegrown player, he embodies the characteristics and traits we want as a Falcon. He leads by example with his work ethic, and as a great teammate he does anything he can to help this team win on a continuous basis. We appreciate the support of our owner, Arthur Blank, for providing the resources to reward players who operate the right way.

A second-team All-Pro in 2021, Terrell is one of the team's cornerstones on defense, and, believe it or not, he is worth every penny of his new deal.

A.J. Terrell Is One of the Most Underrated CBs in the NFL

Falcons have their eyes on a long contention window

Terrell was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Clemson, and the Falcons seized the opportunity by snagging him 16th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. At 6'1" and 195 pounds, Terrell has become one of the more physical corners in the league, but his 4.42 speed also means he can stay with the fleetest of wideouts.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and roses from the start. It was a rough initiation to the league for Terrell, who allowed a whopping 71 receptions and six TDs to go with his 109.6 passer rating when targeted as a rookie.

However, he really came into his own in 2021, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors as one of the top four corners in the NFL. While he's never been known for his ball-hawking skills, Terrell still had three picks that year and was as sticky a coverage guy as there was in the league that season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: A.J. Terrell was dominant in 2021, putting up the 2nd-best PFF coverage grade among CBs (85.6) while also leading all CBs in reception percentage allowed (43.9) and yards allowed per reception (6.9). He was also 2nd in passer rating allowed (47.5), top 10 in forced incompletions (15), and top five in pass breakups (13).

He took a step back in 2022, allowing another six TDs while also giving up a 102.0 passer rating when targeted. He didn't intercept a single pass either.

Then, he bounced back nicely in 2023, though for the second straight year, he failed to record an interception as he concerned himself more with keeping the ball away from his man. He wasn't back at his 2021 levels, but he certainly did enough to warrant an extension with his rookie contract set to end following the 2024 season.

2023 Stats* For 6 Highest-Paid CBs (By Total Contract Value) Player INTs Completion % Forced Incompletions Passer Rating Denzel Ward (CLE) 2 51.5 11 77.3 Marshon Lattimore (NO) 1 58.7 7 77.9 Marlon Humphrey (BAL) 1 52.5 8 69.2 Trevon Diggs (DAL) (2022 Stats) 5 69.2 11 99.2 Jaire Alexander (GB) 1 71.8 6 107.1 A.J. Terrell (ATL) 0 57.9 14 95.7 *All stats courtesy of PFF

And if you think the Falcons overpaid, think again.

Falcons Are Building the Best Secondary in the NFL

All-Pros and Pro Bowlers litter Atlanta's back end on defense

There are not a lot of reliable lockdown outside cornerbacks in the league nowadays, and Terrell has shown that he can be exactly that. There's obviously the risk that Terrell reverts to his 2022 performance rather than his 2021 display, but his efforts in 2023 show that he is moving back in the right direction.

If Terrell does return to form, this team is going to be near-impossible to throw on. Last year, they were a middle-of-the-pack defensive unit as a whole that struggled to pressure the passer and force turnovers. While neither are Terrell's specialty, the additions of Judon and All-Pro interception-collecting safety Justin Simmons will serve that purpose.

With those two issues resolved, Terrell can focus on simply following the opponent's best wideout all over the field and keeping him off the box score.

Falcons 2024 Starting Secondary Position Player 2023 PFF Grade Accolades CB1 A.J. Terrell 74.6 1x 2nd-Team All-Pro CB2 Mike Hughes 51.8 N/A Slot Corner Dee Alford 70.0 N/A SS Justin Simmons 67.9 4x 2nd-Team All-Pro, 2x Pro Bowl FS Jessie Bates III 90.6 2x 2nd-Team All-Pro, 1x Pro Bowl

Dee Alford is one of the best slot corners in the game, Mike Hughes has quietly put together a solid NFL career (though he'd probably be the weak link here if there was one), and the safety pairing of Simmons and Pro Bowler Jessie Bates III is the stuff of cornerback dreams. This could very well be the best pass defense in football in 2024.

What the deal says about the Falcons is simple: they don't intend to have a one-year go at the Super Bowl in 2024, they want to contend for a long period of time, and a great way to do that is to lock up your cornerstone players before the market spikes.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.