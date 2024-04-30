Highlights The Falcons shocked the NFL by picking Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Penix Jr. was part of the record-tying six quarterbacks taken in the first round.

The Falcons received some of the lowest draft grades for their 2024 picks.

The Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL — and their own starting quarterback — by selecting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The pick was almost universally derided by NFL experts and fans but seems to have empowered some of the executives behind the decision to double down on how great they feel about the pick, including Falcons' assistant general manager Kyle Smith.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When his current, four-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons runs out after the 2027 season, quarterback Kirk Cousins will have collected $411.6 million in career earnings over 16 seasons.

"Now we feel really good for five years minimum that we don’t have to worry about that position," Smith told The Athletic's Josh Kendall. "This is the first year that we were sitting at our (first-round) pick and there was a quarterback that we felt like was the guy. We’re staring down the barrel at a player that we feel like could be that guy."

The big fallout from picking Penix Jr. was the news that the Falcons hadn't told starting quarterback Kirk Cousins about their intention to select a quarterback. The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million free agent contract in the offseason with $100 million in guaranteed money.

When Will Penix Jr. Actually Play for the Atlanta Falcons?

There were a record-tying six quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with all six of them taken in the first 12 picks.

Penix Jr. threw for the most yards of anyone in the group in 2023 with 4,903 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also went 3-1 against other quarterbacks taken in the first round, only losing to Michigan's J.J. McCarthy (No. 10 overall, Minnesota Vikings) in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Michael Penix Jr. College Stats Year Yards TDs INTs Comp% 2018 219 1 0 61.8% 2019 1,394 10 4 68.8% 2020 1,645 14 4 56.4% 2021 939 4 7 53.7% 2022 4,641 31 8 65.3% 2023 4,903 36 11 65.4%

Now, Penix Jr. might have to prepare for a long wait before he plays meaningful football. Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot indicated Penix Jr. will sit behind Cousins until the time is right (via X:)

If you believe in a quarterback, you have to take him. And if he sits for four or five years, that's a great problem to have because we're doing so well at that position. So, it's as simple as, if you see a guy you believe in at that position, you have to take him

The Falcons received one of the lowest overall draft grades from Pro Football Focus for 2024 with a C-, mainly focused on the shocking pick to start their draft. They also received the lowest overall draft grade out of 32 NFL teams from ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., who gave the Falcons a C.

