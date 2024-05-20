Highlights Mooney praises Cousins' ability to throw accurate passes.

Based on the value of his contract, Mooney is expected to step in and fight for the WR1 role.

The Cousins-Mooney connection could elevate the Falcons' offense.

New Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney is looking to be a key piece in the new-look offense.

When asked about his new quarterback, Kirk Cousins, Mooney praised the 35-year-old QB's ability to make his job easier:

You just have to win, and the ball will be in the right spot every time.

Mooney, formerly with the Chicago Bears, recently signed a free agent deal with the Falcons worth $39 million over three years. His contract is the second most expensive deal handed out by the Falcons this offseason, behind only Cousins' four-year, $180M deal.

If Cousins finds his form again, Mooney is expected to be a serious threat in the receiving game.

Mooney Looks To Fit With Deep Falcons Passing Game

With six former 1st-round picks on offense, Mooney is another wrinkle

Mooney joins a supporting cast that now has higher expectations with Cousins under center. The team already has two former first round selections, tight end Kyle Pitts and big-bodied receiver Drake London, ready to contribute on the offense. Pitts is coming off a 667-yard season receiving, while London showed signs of improvement with 905 receiving yards.

Mooney talked about a trip down to Tampa with Cousins to watch game film, and how they learned little things about each other.

One of my things I hate is checkdowns in 7-on-7's. So, Kirk knows don't check the ball down on 7-on-7's.

Mooney, who has 60 NFL games under his belt, is coming off a season with only 31 receptions for 414 yards and a touchdown. With that in mind, the Bears dealt with injuries at quarterback, and when Justin Fields was healthy, it was a run-focused offense.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: In 2020, Darnell Mooney ran 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, making him Atlanta's best option for a deep threat in 2023.

Mooney showed flashes of being a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver in 2020 and 2021. If Cousins can spread the ball around as he has throughout his career, Mooney will be a trusted target that can find ways to get separation unlike the other two big targets in the passing game

Darnell Mooney's Career Stats Year Receptions Yards TDs 2023 31 414 1 2022 40 493 2 2021 81 1,055 4 2020 61 631 4

Mooney's praise of Cousins shouldn't be looked at as a knock to his former QB, but Falcons fans should be excited about OTAs and the potential for an elite passing attack since they haven't had since Matt Ryan's MVP era in the mid-2010s.

