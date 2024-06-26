Highlights Zac Robinson is an exciting offensive mind, but has yet to call his own offense ahead of the 2024 season.

The Falcons offense has many talented pieces, but feeding all of them could be a challenge.

Robinson comes from a Rams team that effectively helped three players produce, and Robinson will try to emulate that with Atlanta.

With all the excitement building up around the Atlanta Falcons offense, a big part of capitalizing on the talent will depend on strong playcalling.

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson followed Raheem Morris over from the Los Angeles Rams, and the 37-year-old will now get his first chance to operate as a play-caller.

Having the opportunity to learn under an offensive mind like Sean McVay, expectations are high surrounding Robinson. The coach spoke with AtlantaFalcons.com about the process of improving at calling plays before the team takes the field this season:

All those things just naturally come with more reps and trying to get a feel for our guys, our personnel, our players... it'll be constantly evolving, but it'll be fun to finally see when it matters and get into that flow.

Robinson was a seventh-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and hung around the league for four seasons. He eventually returned to the NFL in 2019 as the Rams' assistant quarterbacks coach and continuously worked his way up the ranks to where he was a pass game coordinator and position coach for two seasons. Now, he gets to be in charge of his own offense in 2024.

Related ‘Get Him the Ball As Often As We Can’: Falcons HC Outlines Offensive Strategy in 2024 Bijan Robinson had a quality rookie season, but there were corrections surrounding his usage. Now, Raheem Morris plans to let him loose.

Robinson Will Have a Tall Task With Atlanta's Offense

The unit is talented, but with that comes high expectations

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

For an offense as exciting as the Falcons are expecting to have, Morris has been very vocal about a few different players being poised to make major contributions this season. In his first press conference as head coach, he was asked what stands out about the team's offense, and the 47-year-old didn't hesitate:

That's really easy, Drake London...

To follow that up, Morris then named Bijan Robinson. And the head coach has doubled down on trying to get the 2023 first-round pick the ball in large quantities in the battles ahead; in fact, he used the words 'as much as we can'.

On top of that, he's been hyping up Kyle Pitts as well, expecting the tight end to take on a significant role in the passing game.

While all three players are certainly talented, there will be a lot of mouths to feed, so the hype being passed around may not match the production.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his nine years as a starting quarterback, no Kirk Cousins' offense has had three players with 1,000+ offensive yards.

Zac Robinson certainly won't complain about all the talent at his disposal, having taken part in an offense that effectively fed Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp (for the 12 games he played in 2023) last year. So if the young coach can bring that success with him, then the Falcons should be in for a very fun year.

Source: Atlantafalcons.com

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.