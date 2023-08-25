Highlights Fallon Sherrock makes history as the first woman to hit a nine-darter on television in a match against Adam Lipscombe.

This is not the first time Sherrock has achieved a 9-darter, as she previously hit a nine-darter in a match against Marco Verhofstad back in March.

Sherrock's groundbreaking achievements in darts include being the first woman to beat a man in the World Championship and her consistent success continues to make headlines.

Fallon Sherrock has made history, becoming the first woman ever to hit a nine-darter on television during her match against Adam Lipscombe.

Trailing 3-2 in the contest, the 29-year-old came up trumps, hitting 180, 180 and 141 in consecutive turns to win the leg in just nine darts. It's the first time a woman has ever achieved the feat during a televised match, but it isn't the first time Sherrock herself has thrown a nine-darter.

In a match against Marco Verhofstad during the PDC Tour back in March, she became the first woman to hit a nine-darter in a professional darts contest.

Her latest feat just continues a streak of history-making accolades from Sherrock, who has been ground-breaking for women in the world of darts. She became the first woman to ever beat a man in a World Championship when she bested both Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic on the Alexandra Palace stage during the 2019 tournament.

No woman has done as much for darts as Sherrock, and this latest achievement in the Modus Super Series likely won't be the last time she makes the news for some incredible accolade.

She went on to win the match 4-3, with her three-dart average sitting at 92.75 throughout, before moving on to face Sam Cromwell and continuing her fine form, beating him fairly easily, with a 4-1 victory.

VIDEO: Fallon Sherrock hits 9 darter

Not quite the fairytale ending for Sherrock

Sherrock didn’t quite finish the day with a fairytale ending, though, losing 4-3 to Scott Baker next up. But she did more than enough to qualify for Saturday night and will move on to the tournament’s finale with a chance to win the entire thing.

Earlier this year, Sherrock was shrouded in controversy after she was included in the PDC World Championships, despite failing to qualify for the tournament.

The two designated places for women in the contest were earned by Beau Greaves and Lisa Ashton, but the PDC went on to create an extra spot for the 29-year-old and fans weren’t happy about it.

Sherrock defended her inclusion, though, and hit out at the critics in an interview with The Mirror, where she said: “It's not like I've reinvented the wheel, because it's only a couple of games, but so far no other woman has done what I've done at Ally Pally. I don't care what anyone says: I deserve my spot because I won a major PDC title on TV. I don't have a point to prove to anybody."

She was eliminated in the first round of the World Darts Championships, losing 3-1 to Ricky Evans, despite taking an early lead in the meeting.

She’s clearly not taken the loss too hard, though, and had a decent showing at the MODUS Super Series today. With her place in the final confirmed, there’s a chance we may see Sherrock continue to make history for female darts and achieve another historic accolade.