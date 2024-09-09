Todd Boehly's relationship with Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali is 'irreconcilable' according to the latest reports. It was revealed last week that the American businessman was exploring his ownership options at the football club, while Eghbali, who is the CEO of private equity firm Clearlake, was open to purchasing Boehly's shares in the football club.

The consortium have been in charge at Stamford Bridge for just over two years after assuming control from Roman Abramovich in a deal worth £2.3 billion. Since then, fortunes on the pitch have been at the lowest they have been in some time. Now, it appears that both parties are eager to move things forward in their own image, with the two frontmen no longer on speaking terms.

Boehly Open to Buying Out Clearlake

Eghbali reportedly has no intention of handing over control

According to the latest developments from The Athletic, it is claimed that neither Boehly nor Eghbali are in frequent communication with one another, and there are believed to be three main issues that are causing the current rift between them. The first is that both parties believe that the football club should be run in their vision. This has led to disagreements over certain decisions, with either side feeling that the other has 'sought to unduly influence sporting decisions.'

It is also claimed that the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino has also caused a divide. Boehly was publicly supportive of the former Tottenham Hotspur manager, and that support also translated behind the scenes as he invited Pochettino to a private dinner mere days before his sacking.

While he did not formally veto the decision to change the head coach, it is claimed by someone close to the American that he was in favour of sticking with the Argentine. Eghbali and the club's sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, believed a change was necessary and after hours of negotiations, it was agreed that Pochettino would be removed from his post.

On top of this, there is believed to be some disgruntlement over the development of a new stadium, despite land being purchased for that very notion.

Pochettino Sacking a Turning Point for Boehly

The change in manager prompted the American to look into his ownership options

According to the report, it is suggested that the removal of Pochettino has head coach, something that Boehly was against, became the tipping point for him to consider alternative options regarding his ownership. While this has been argued by anonymous sources close to the American, it is implied that being outvoted by others in power caused the 50-year-old to review the structure of his ownership.

Furthermore, it is claimed that the issues between the two centrepieces at the top of the club tested the manager's patience. This led to him being willing to part ways with mutual consent. Another point of contention is the fact that Boehly, who is often the one on the receiving end of criticism when it comes to recruitment, believes his counterpart is micromanaging when it comes to recruitment and is 'obsessed with player trading.'

While this is disputed by a source 'familiar with Clearlake’s thinking', the amount Chelsea have spent on transfers in recent seasons certainly suggests those within the club don't shy away from the market.